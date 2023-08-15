Around the NFL

Patriots TE Mike Gesicki suffered dislocated shoulder during practice Monday

Published: Aug 15, 2023
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Just as New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki was trending upward in camp, injury struck.

Gesicki suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during Monday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per a source informed of the injury.

The hope is the tight end is back for Week 1 despite the shoulder injury, Rapoport added.

Gesicki suffered the injury during a drill on Monday and was seen grabbing at his shoulder as he headed toward the locker room.

After five seasons in Miami, the Patriots signed Gesicki to a one-year, $4.5 million contract in March worth up to $9 million with incentives.

The pass-catcher is pegged for a sizable role in New England's reworked offense in two tight-end sets alongside Hunter Henry. With the dearth of dynamic wide receivers in New England, the 6-foot-6 TE could be a significant factor in the Patriots' passing game, including the red zone.

After being miscast in Mike McDaniel's offense last season in Miami, Gesicki was set to return to the pass-catching role he thrived in early in his career. The hope is the shoulder issue won't derail that plan before it gets off the ground.

