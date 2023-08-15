Patriots TE Mike Gesicki suffered dislocated shoulder during practice Monday

Gesicki suffered the injury during a drill on Monday and was seen grabbing at his shoulder as he headed toward the locker room.

After five seasons in Miami, the Patriots signed Gesicki to a one-year, $4.5 million contract in March worth up to $9 million with incentives.

The pass-catcher is pegged for a sizable role in New England's reworked offense in two tight-end sets alongside Hunter Henry. With the dearth of dynamic wide receivers in New England, the 6-foot-6 TE could be a significant factor in the Patriots' passing game, including the red zone.