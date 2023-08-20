Around the NFL

LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

Published: Aug 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Myles Jack's tenure with the Eagles is done after two weeks, and his career has come to a close following seven seasons in the NFL.

The linebacker, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, informed Philadelphia that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Jack retires with 617 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a touchdown across 103 regular-season games played.

He spent the bulk of his time and amassed the majority of those numbers with the Jaguars, who drafted him as the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Related Links

The rangy LB began his emergence as a presence to be reckoned during Jacksonville's surprise run to the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 season, his second in the league.

He started all 16 regular-season contests that year while making 90 tackles, adding his first two NFL sacks and scoring the lone TD of his career. He then rose to the occasion of the postseason to tally an interception, three passes defensed, a sack and a fumble recovery of a fumble he forced during Jacksonville's playoff run.

The Jaguars would fail to build off their momentum, however, falling out of playoff contention for the rest of Jack's time with the team. And although he went on to compile three seasons with 100-plus tackles for Jacksonville, he never became the superstar some had hoped for.

The club released him following the 2021 season, after which he signed with Pittsburgh, where he again eclipsed 100 tackles last year.

Then the Steelers released Jack in March, and the former second-rounder considered trade school before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Eagles on Aug. 6.

After deciding to step away from football a couple weeks and 53 preseason snaps later, Jack is now free to pursue new opportunities off the field -- be it trade school or something else.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan feels Brock Purdy made 'all the plays' in return to action: 'I don't think he had a bad one'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his long-anticipated preseason debut on Saturday five months after having surgery to repair his torn UCL, and the 2022 rookie sensation didn't look like he has missed a step during his return to the field.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden released from hospital, will travel with team back to Foxborough

New England cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the hospital following an overnight stay after being immobilized and carted off the field due to an injury against the Packers. He will travel back to Foxborough today with the Patriots.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa felt 'really good' getting back on field despite early interception

Tua Tagovailoa saw his first preseason action on Saturday in the Dolphins' 28-3 win over the Texans, and though he got off to a shaky start the quarterback was able to bounce back for what eventually amounted to be a strong first showing.
news

Patriots-Packers game suspended after New England CB Isaiah Bolden carted off with injury

The Patriots-Packers preseason game was suspended midway through the fourth quarter on Saturday night after New England cornerback ﻿Isaiah Bolden﻿ was carted off with an injury.
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads FG drive, shows improvement in preseason loss to Dolphins

Texans QB C.J. Stroud finished 7-of-12 passing for 60 yards in four drives against Miami. The rookie was pressured just twice on 12 dropbacks and picked up three first downs via the pass, all on Houston's lone first-half scoring drive.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Saturday saw 11 preseason games and 22 teams play across the NFL. NFL.com breaks down everything you need to know from the third day of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader

Daniel Jones and the starting offense looked sensational in the Giants' win over the Panthers, while Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offered up plenty of reason for optimism in a tie with the Bengals. 