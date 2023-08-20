LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

Myles Jack's tenure with the Eagles is done after two weeks, and his career has come to a close following seven seasons in the NFL.
The linebacker, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, informed Philadelphia that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.
Jack retires with 617 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a touchdown across 103 regular-season games played.
He spent the bulk of his time and amassed the majority of those numbers with the Jaguars, who drafted him as the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
The rangy LB began his emergence as a presence to be reckoned during Jacksonville's surprise run to the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 season, his second in the league.
He started all 16 regular-season contests that year while making 90 tackles, adding his first two NFL sacks and scoring the lone TD of his career. He then rose to the occasion of the postseason to tally an interception, three passes defensed, a sack and a fumble recovery of a fumble he forced during Jacksonville's playoff run.
The Jaguars would fail to build off their momentum, however, falling out of playoff contention for the rest of Jack's time with the team. And although he went on to compile three seasons with 100-plus tackles for Jacksonville, he never became the superstar some had hoped for.
The club released him following the 2021 season, after which he signed with Pittsburgh, where he again eclipsed 100 tackles last year.
Then the Steelers released Jack in March, and the former second-rounder considered trade school before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Eagles on Aug. 6.
After deciding to step away from football a couple weeks and 53 preseason snaps later, Jack is now free to pursue new opportunities off the field -- be it trade school or something else.
