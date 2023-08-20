LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

The rangy LB began his emergence as a presence to be reckoned during Jacksonville's surprise run to the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 season, his second in the league.

He started all 16 regular-season contests that year while making 90 tackles, adding his first two NFL sacks and scoring the lone TD of his career. He then rose to the occasion of the postseason to tally an interception, three passes defensed, a sack and a fumble recovery of a fumble he forced during Jacksonville's playoff run.

The Jaguars would fail to build off their momentum, however, falling out of playoff contention for the rest of Jack's time with the team. And although he went on to compile three seasons with 100-plus tackles for Jacksonville, he never became the superstar some had hoped for.

The club released him following the 2021 season, after which he signed with Pittsburgh, where he again eclipsed 100 tackles last year.

Then the Steelers released Jack in March, and the former second-rounder considered trade school before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Eagles on Aug. 6.