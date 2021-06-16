Around the NFL

Robby Anderson: QB Sam Darnold has different 'aura' in Carolina

Published: Jun 16, 2021 at 07:34 AM
Kevin Patra

Carolina Panthers receiver ﻿Robby Anderson﻿ spent two seasons with quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ in New York. The wideout sees something different in the signal-caller in their reunion in Charlotte.

"I saw like a new energy out of him, a glowing charisma that I didn't really see in New York," Anderson said, via the Associated Press. "You know when a person, you can see a glow in them, their energy, an aura -- I can see that when I walked into the building and just being around him."

Anderson caught passes from Darnold in 2018 and 2019 as a field-stretching weapon before joining Matt Rhule in Carolina last year. The 28-year-old receiver enjoyed his first 1,000-plus yard season in 2020, being used as more than just a deep threat.

After not taking part in voluntary OTAs, minicamp this week was Anderson's first chance to see Darnold in action in the new offense. The wideout believes that Rhule's system will help unlock Darnold's talent.

"The New York system was a little more complex and had a lot of nuances and things like that that was more difficult for everybody, not just him or me," Anderson said. "I think this system is a little more graspable."

The Panthers committed to two years of Darnold, picking up his fifth-year option in 2022 and passing on a QB in the draft. After infamously seeing ghosts in New York, the QB owning a different "aura" should go a long way to help reach his potential in Carolina.

