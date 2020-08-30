Texans ink standout LB Zach Cunningham to four-year, $58 million extension

Zach Cunningham has agreed to terms on a payday worthy of the state of Texas.

The Houston Texans have inked the standout linebacker to a four-year, $58 million extension worth $14.5M per year in new money average, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources informed of the deal.

He was set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

A second-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2017, Cunningham made his age-25 season his best in 2019, racking up 142 tackles, two sacks and two passes defensed in 16 starts. Over the past three seasons, he has tallied 339 tackles, 13 PDs and 3.5 sacks.

It didn't take long for the former All-American to earn a reputation as a fearsome defender. He started 16 games his rookie season after veteran Brian Cushing was suspended for 10 games. Cunningham remained in a starting role after Cushing retired the following year and never looked back.