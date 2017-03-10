Saints trade Brandin Cooks to Patriots for No. 32 pick

In Foxborough, Cooks has the opportunity for a fresh start with yet another future Hall of Fame quarterback. Going from Drew Brees to five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, the speedy wideout will add a new dimension to an already dynamic, shape-shifting Patriots offense. Cooks' ability to take the top off defenses with blazing pace is an attribute not utilized in Foxborough since the days of Randy Moss and should scare NFL defenses for at least next season.