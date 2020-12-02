Tyrod Taylor declined to file grievance against Chargers, doctor following punctured lung mishap

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ won't pursue a complaint against the Los Angeles Chargers following the unfortunate punctured lung incident that forced him to miss games earlier this season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Taylor has declined to file a grievance against the team and its doctor after a pain-killing shot mishap led to a punctured lung, per sources informed of the situation.

The accident came before the Chargers' Week 2 game on Sept. 20. Taylor and the NFLPA had 60 days to inform the team of their decision. Rapoport added that the NFLPA is still reviewing the matter, looking at how to avoid a similar situation from happening in the future.

Taylor suffered a punctured lung when a team doctor attempted to administer a pain-killing injection to address rib discomfort before Los Angeles' Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor was taken to a local hospital during the game.

The veteran signal-caller was medically cleared a month later. By then, rookie ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ had already taken hold of the starting gig.