Tyrod Taylor medically cleared following punctured lung

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is a step closer to potentially returning to an NFL field.

The quarterback has been medically cleared from his punctured lung, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Taylor suffered a punctured lung when a team doctor attempted to administer a pain-killing injection to address rib discomfort before Los Angeles' Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor was taken to a local hospital, where it was revealed he'd suffered the punctured lung as a result of the strange accident.

Rookie ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ started in his place in a last-minute development and was impressive, completing 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards and expediting the succession process at quarterback. Herbert has since proven to be worthy of the starting job, which he'll retain, per Rapoport. Taylor could be available to return as Herbert's backup in the Chargers' Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars if the week of practice goes well, Rapoport reported.