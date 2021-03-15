Around the NFL

Romeo Okwara returning to Lions on three-year, $39M deal

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions are retaining their most productive pass rusher.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions and Romeo Okwara have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $39 million, per a source informed of the situation.

Okwara's deal includes $20 million fully guaranteed at signing, a $14 million signing bonus, $26 million over the first two years and another $5 million guaranteed to injury that becomes fully guaranteed next March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

A former undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2016, Okwara was waived in 2018. He landed in Detroit in 2019, where his career took off.

The 25-year-old exploded in 2020, earning 10 sacks, leading a bad Lions defense. Okwara boasts athleticism and relentlessness off the edge. He was a bright spot on an otherwise lousy pass rush last season. Okwara generated 61 total pressures, fifth-most among edge rushers, to go along with his 10 sacks. For comparison, the next closest Lions defenders earned 21 pressures (linebacker Reggie Ragland﻿) and four sacks (﻿Everson Griffen﻿).

In a stacked edge market, Okwara ranked No. 20 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agents list of 2021.

The Lions desperately needed to retain an underrated talent like Okwara on a defense that sorely lacked playmakers. Re-signing Okwara is the first big move for general manager Brad Holmes on a defense that requires a lot of work to remake.

Okwara was expected to have a healthy market had he hit free agency. Instead, Holmes and the Lions ensured they hung onto one of their best defenders before the market opened.

The contract is a huge payday and a good story for the former undrafted Okwara. The edge rusher gets to keep playing with his brother, Julian Okwara﻿, a third-round pick by Detroit in 2020. The Okwara brothers are building blocks for a defense that needs an upgrade in talent at every level.

Related Content

news

Broncos keeping DL Shelby Harris on three-year, $27 million deal

Shelby Harris is returning to the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $27 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The contract includes $15 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Chargers to make All-Pro Corey Linsley highest-paid center in league

The Chargers are planning to sign All-Pro C ﻿Corey Linsley﻿ to a five-year deal worth $62.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo report. It will make him the highest-paid center in the league.
news

Former Rams safety John Johnson signing with Browns on 3-year, $33.75M deal

Former Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson is signing with the Cleveland Browns on a three-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Chiefs signing former Patriots OL Joe Thuney to 5-year, $80M deal

The Chiefs are signing former Patriots offensive lineman ﻿Joe Thuney﻿ to a five-year, $80 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots signing pass rusher Matt Judon, DB Jalen Mills to four-year deals

The Patriots are signing former Ravens pass rusher ﻿Matt Judon﻿ to a four-year, $56 million deal. Judon's contract includes $32 million over the first two years. New England is also adding ex-Eagles defensive back ﻿Jalen Mills﻿ on a four-year, $24 million deal.
news

Jason Verrett returns to 49ers on one-year contract, worth up to $5.5M

Cornerback Jason Verrett is staying in San Francisco. The veteran agreed to a one-year contract with the 49ers worth up to $5.5 million.
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert signs one-year extension through 2022 draft

After solving the quarterback conundrum earlier this month, Kevin Colbert has secured his own future beyond 2021. The Steelers vice president and general manager has signed a one-year extension with Pittsburgh.
news

Jonnu Smith agrees to four-year, $50M contract with New England Patriots

﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ is moving on. The former Titans tight end has agreed to a four-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Giardi reports.
news

Shaquil Barrett returning to Buccaneers on four-year, $72M deal

﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ is officially going back to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have worked out a four-year deal with the star pass rusher for up to $72 million with $36 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has been telling teammates he's "likely to head elsewhere for the next portion of his career." Here's other news and buzz around the league to kick off the 2021 free agency cycle.
news

Chiefs restructuring contracts of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones

Big-money players across the NFL continue to restructure their contracts to open up salary-cap space ahead of the new league year, which opens on March 17. Three Chiefs stars will join that group.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW