NFL training camp: Bats, sod and the Cowboys' search for an early preseason home 

As players report to training camps around the NFL, they will begin preparing for the 2021 season at glitzy facilities where everything runs like clockwork. Professional athletes, well-compensated for their skill and ability, will put long hours into maintaining their status as the best football players in the world, diligently seeking competitive advantages in an environment where plenty of resources are at their fingertips.

They will likely not be, say, splitting the cost of a $400 used car to drive on nights off, then selling it for $200 when it's time to head out of town (a pretty good deal!). No team employees will be shelling out for the last-minute installation of sod on a practice field. No one will be working out in near-freezing temperatures. And there will almost certainly be no bats flying around the hallways outside the bedrooms where the players sleep.

But that all happened in the training camps I was part of during my time working for the Dallas Cowboys.

In fact, at this time of year, I often find myself marveling at just how different training camp is today versus how it was then. So, as we get ready to indulge in the glorious return of live training camp coverage -- starting with Inside Training Camp on NFL Network on Monday and highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, which starts at 9 a.m. ET on July 31 -- I thought I'd share some stories of a much looser time in NFL history.

One big difference: When training camps open today, the players -- who are able to dedicate their entire lives to working out and honing their craft -- are generally ready to hit the ground running. Not so in the early days of pro football, when most players had to work a non-football job during the offseason; in fact, we had players who worked at a freight depot, earning around $4 per hour handling freight. So when we began training camp, we didn't start with practice or game plans or learning football or anything like that; we started by spending the first two weeks getting these guys into shape. And that started with something called The Landry Mile.

The way The Landry Mile -- named after head coach Tom Landry -- worked was, every player had to run a mile within a time frame allotted to their position group (that is, receivers were expected to run faster than, say, offensive linemen). And if they didn't hit the target, they'd have to run a number of penalty laps the next morning at 6 a.m. I can still remember on the first morning one year, a player ran a quarter of a mile, then ran right off. "This isn't for me," he said. "I didn't come here to run track; I came here to play football."

It would be shocking for a player to do that today. But then, in those days, one didn't have to spend years preparing for a chance at a career in the NFL -- one could get in by showing up at an open tryout and expressing interest. Not that the immediate reward for participating was very lucrative. In fact, between when camp started and preseason games began, players didn't get paid at all, merely receiving room and board and a pair of shoes. Once the games started, players would get a check for $50 per week.

Another difference I'm noticing is that today, many teams are not travelling for camp. This is in part due to the reality of dealing with COVID-19, but even before the pandemic, some teams were trending away from holding camp in a separate location -- like, say, a nearby college campus -- and toward holding it at their normal practice facilities.

This was emphatically not true of my experience -- in fact, at one time, Landry and I calculated that we spent almost two years of our lives, in total, staying in dorm rooms during training camps over the years.

We also didn't just play our preseason games at NFL venues. Rather, we'd hold preseason matches in a variety of places, including lots of small towns and cities without NFL teams -- as long as there was a promoter willing to pay us to stage a game there.

Consider the travel itinerary for the Cowboys' preseason games in 1960, our first year in existence. We played games in Seattle (which did not have an NFL team yet); in Albuquerque, New Mexico; in Pendleton, Oregon; in Minneapolis (which also did not have an NFL team yet); and in Louisville.

One of my jobs at that time, in addition to scouting players, was arranging the preseason games and securing a place to hold camp. To make the western portion of our preseason schedule easier in that first year, we held the first part of camp at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.

One of the best parts of that trip was the presence of a guy by the name of James Baccelliari, better known as "Jungle Jamie." Jungle Jamie was a character -- one headline from The Pittsburgh Press in 1976 called him "King Gatecrasher," for his ability to sneak into sporting events -- who became a fixture around our training camps after ingratiating himself with Landry and general manager Tex Schramm. That year, Jungle Jamie wound up on the team charter on our trip from Portland to Seattle, where we were to play our first preseason game. Our ownership actually hired a band to play for us at the Portland airport as we left -- and I can still remember seeing Jungle Jamie marching along ahead of the band.