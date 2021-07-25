Around the NFL

Roundup: Colts place OT Eric Fisher on PUP list ahead of training camp

Published: Jul 25, 2021 at 01:51 PM
The Colts will begin training camp this week without left tackle Eric Fisher.

That was always expected but is all but official after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list Sunday. The two-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from a torn Achilles in January. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in May that the former Chiefs standout might not be ready to play until October.

Fisher hasn't put a timeline on his return. The Colts believed in his 2021 availability enough to give him a one-year, $9.4 million contract this offseason.

Indianapolis announced it has also placed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo on the non-football injury list and defensive tackle Rob Windsor on injured reserve.

Other news and notes we're tracking on Sunday:

  • Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday that "there is definitely interest" in signing free-agent safety Malik Hooker. Following two workouts with Dallas, the former first-round pick still must complete COVID-19 protocols before potentially joining the team. "We just feel he'd be a really good fit for us," McCarthy said.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal with former Steelers and Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson. The seventh-year veteran has started 46 games over the past three seasons, tallying seven interceptions. Philly also released defensive tackle Willie Henry.
  • Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reported to training camp yet still seeks a trade from the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Watson is avoiding a $50,000 daily fine by being present, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not included on Cincinnati's PUP and NFI lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence this week, per Rapoport.

Sam Hubbard and the Bengals have agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal, per Rapoport.

  • The Detroit Lions placed linebacker Austin Bryant on the PUP list, wide receiver Javon McKinley on the NFI list and guard Evan Heim on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Cleveland Browns placed rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed safety Chris Cooper.
  • The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with veteran edge rusher John Simon and waived linebacker Tuzar Skipper﻿.
  • The San Francisco 49ers have released defensive Daeshon Hall﻿, per the transaction wire.
  • The Minnesota Vikings signed former-Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook, per Westbrook's agency.
  • The Chicago Bears placed running back Tarik Cohen and rookie receiver Dazz Newsome (shoulder) on the PUP list. Cohen is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered early last season.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders placed rookie safety ﻿Divine Deablo﻿ and cornerback Isaiah Johnson on the PUP List, rookie offensive tackle Devery Hamilton on the non-football illness list and rookie defensive tackle Darius Stills on the non-football injury list.

Related Content

news

Vikings sign former Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook

The expected addition of Dede Westbrook to the Vikings receiving corps has come to fruition.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham noncommittal about return, but says knee is 'feeling great' 

Odell Beckham is still working his way back from a torn ACL. The star WR isn't sure when he'll be 100%, but he's confident that the Browns "have a special opportunity" to win it all in 2021.
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals agree to 4-year, $40 million extension

The Bengals have locked up their best edge rusher. Sam Hubbard and Cincinnati agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow healthy heading into training camp

The Bengals start training camp Tuesday, and so will ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. The second-year QB was not included on the team's physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Deshaun Watson reports to Texans training camp Sunday, still seeks trade

Deshaun Watson was among the Texans QBs to report to training camp Sunday, Ian Rapoport reports. The embattled star was present for testing to begin entry into camp, though his stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged.
news

Dak Prescott declines to divulge vaccination status: 'I don't necessarily think that's exactly important'

As teams continue to digest Thursday's NFLPA memo regarding unvaccinated players, Cowboys star Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on the matter amid intensifying discussions.
news

Cleveland Browns unveil 75th anniversary uniform

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating their 75th anniversary in style. The team unveiled a special-edition uniform Saturday morning through its mobile app that pays homage to different looks throughout franchise history.
news

Roundup: Bears trading WR Anthony Miller to Texans; Browns, Broncos sign rookies

As rookies begin reporting to training camp, many of them are finally signing their first NFL contracts. The Browns locked up the remainder of their draft class Saturday, as first-round CB Greg Newsome II and third-round WR Anthony Schwartz put pen to paper.
news

Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich no longer on staff due to COVID-19 requirements

New England co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is no longer on the Patriots coaching staff for reasons related to the league's COVID-19 requirements. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has 'buried' ankle injury, wants to play in preseason

The Dallas Cowboys have moved past 2020, and that includes ﻿Dak Prescott﻿. The QB completed his first two practices of training camp and said his ankle is "the last thing I'm thinking about."
news

Seahawks willing to make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with new deal

The Broncos made Justin Simmons the highest-paid safety in the NFL earlier this offseason. Seattle's Jamal Adams should leapfrog him soon.
