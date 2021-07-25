Roundup: Colts place OT Eric Fisher on PUP list ahead of training camp

The Colts will begin training camp this week without left tackle Eric Fisher.

That was always expected but is all but official after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list Sunday. The two-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from a torn Achilles in January. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in May that the former Chiefs standout might not be ready to play until October.

Fisher hasn't put a timeline on his return. The Colts believed in his 2021 availability enough to give him a one-year, $9.4 million contract this offseason.

Indianapolis announced it has also placed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo on the non-football injury list and defensive tackle Rob Windsor on injured reserve.

Other news and notes we're tracking on Sunday:

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday that "there is definitely interest" in signing free-agent safety Malik Hooker. Following two workouts with Dallas, the former first-round pick still must complete COVID-19 protocols before potentially joining the team. "We just feel he'd be a really good fit for us," McCarthy said.

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal with former Steelers and Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson. The seventh-year veteran has started 46 games over the past three seasons, tallying seven interceptions. Philly also released defensive tackle Willie Henry.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reported to training camp yet still seeks a trade from the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Watson is avoiding a $50,000 daily fine by being present, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not included on Cincinnati's PUP and NFI lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence this week, per Rapoport.

Sam Hubbard and the Bengals have agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal, per Rapoport.