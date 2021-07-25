Sam Hubbard, Bengals agree to 4-year, $40 million extension

The Bengals have locked up their best edge rusher.

Sam Hubbard and Cincinnati agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The move comes just a few days before the team is set to begin training camp and Hubbard enters a contract year.

The fourth-year veteran has played defensive end and linebacker for the Bengals, accruing 177 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He'll be surrounded by a remade supporting cast in 2021, as Cincinnati selected defensive linemen Joseph Ossai, Cameron Sample and Tyler Shelvin in the third and fourth rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.