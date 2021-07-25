Vikings sign former Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook

The expected addition of Dede Westbrook to the Vikings receiving corps has come to fruition.

Minnesota has agreed to a deal with the former Jaguars receiver, Westbrook's agency announced Sunday. The terms have not been disclosed at this time.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the club planned to bring Westbrook in for a workout on Saturday. His signing indicates the Vikings liked what they saw from the 27-year-old wideout who is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 7 last season.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017, Westbrook played 40 games for Jacksonville over four seasons, 31 of which came in his second and third seasons. Injuries marred his rookie year (seven games played) and 2020 campaign (two games played), greatly limiting the former Biletnikoff Award winner's ability to make an impact in the NFL.