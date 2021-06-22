Vikings rookie DL Jaylen Twyman expected to make full recovery after being shot four times 

Published: Jun 21, 2021 at 08:56 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive lineman ﻿Jaylen Twyman﻿ is expected to make a full recovery after being shot four times on Monday while visiting a family member in Washington D.C.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news after speaking with Twyman's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Rosenhaus detailed the extent of his client's injuries, telling Rapoport that "they are all flesh wounds, superficial wounds. I spoke to him, I spoke to his family, they're all at the hospital. He's expected to make a full recovery."

Added Rosenhaus, "He walked himself into the hospital. He was an innocent bystander in a car -- wrong place, wrong time. They did X rays, there are no broken bones, no ligament damage. I spoke to his father, he's going to be OK. And I informed the Vikings of everything that is going on and how he is."

Selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of April's draft, Twyman, 21, signed his four-year rookie contract in May. The former Pittsburgh standout accumulated 57 tackles, 11 sacks and one first team All-ACC nod (2019) in two years under coach Pat Narduzzi. Twyman, who redshirted his freshman year in 2017, opted to sit out of the 2020 campaign.

