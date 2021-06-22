Vikings rookie DL Jaylen Twyman expected to make full recovery after being shot four times 

Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive lineman ﻿Jaylen Twyman﻿ is expected to make a full recovery after being shot four times on Monday while visiting a family member in Washington D.C.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news after speaking with Twyman's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Rosenhaus detailed the extent of his client's injuries, telling Rapoport that "they are all flesh wounds, superficial wounds. I spoke to him, I spoke to his family, they're all at the hospital. He's expected to make a full recovery."

Added Rosenhaus, "He walked himself into the hospital. He was an innocent bystander in a car -- wrong place, wrong time. They did X rays, there are no broken bones, no ligament damage. I spoke to his father, he's going to be OK. And I informed the Vikings of everything that is going on and how he is."