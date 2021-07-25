Bengals QB Joe Burrow healthy heading into training camp

The Bengals start training camp Tuesday, and so will ﻿Joe Burrow﻿.

The second-year quarterback was not included on the team's physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It will mark another mini-milestone for the 2020 No. 1 overall pick after he missed the final six games of his rookie campaign with a torn ACL.

Burrow said his knee was at about 85 percent in late May. After impressing in offseason team activities, Burrow looks primed to pick up where he left off in Year 1. Or perhaps a bit ahead. His rehab involved tweaking his mechanics in hopes of driving the ball downfield better and leading a more explosive offense. The addition of former LSU teammate ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ helps the cause as well.