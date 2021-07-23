Three reasons why Cowboys could be legit Super Bowl contenders; top five off-ball linebackers

Hope springs eternal across the parity-driven NFL, but nowhere more so than in Dallas.

Yes, offseason Cowboys hype is beginning to dominate the headlines once again. It doesn't hurt, of course, that the franchise is about to make its third appearance on "Hard Knocks." The annual HBO Sports/NFL Films docuseries will serve as an unofficial informercial for "America's Team." The constant attention will not only put the spotlight on Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and Co., but it'll enable Jerry Jones to set the stage in terms of expectations. And actually, the Cowboys owner is already making his desires known.

"I would do anything known to man to get in a Super Bowl," Jones said Wednesday. "That's a fact. And there's nothing, in my mind, that can have a higher priority than that."

Those comments induced a predictable response outside of the Star: OK, but how about making the playoffs first?

It's a fair critique, obviously, considering the Cowboys have missed three of the past four postseasons. This organization hasn't exactly been on the cusp of Super Bowl Sunday of late. In fact, it's been a quarter century since the 'Boys last appeared on the game's biggest stage. This past season, they went 6-10 to finish third in a historically bad NFC East. So, yeah, I understand the chorus of Dallas doubters. In most instances, I'd immediately dismiss the notion of a sub-.500 team suddenly emerging as a true Super Bowl contender.

But after watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers snap a 12-season playoff drought -- with nine of those campaigns resulting in a losing record -- and win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy, I believe there is indeed a path for Dallas to make a run at the ring this season.

Now, the odds are pretty long, and things must fall into place quickly for the Cowboys to surge to the top of the charts. But it can be done in a league that routinely sees underachievers reverse their fortunes in a hurry. With that in mind, here are three reasons why the Cowboys could emerge as legit Super Bowl contenders:

1) Dak is back. Newly compensated and freshly healed, Dak Prescott heads into the 2021 season with great expectations. I was in Oxford for the Cowboys' first practice on Thursday, and there is no disputing Dak's importance to Dallas when you watch the players work in drills. Prescott exudes a level of confidence as the unquestioned leader of the team that permeates throughout the organization. The presence of an elite quarterback not only inspires everyone, but it raises the level of expectations -- especially for the offensive unit.

While some will debate No. 4's merits as a blue-chip player, the sixth-year pro has posted comparable numbers to the gold standards at the position. Prescott's average of 321.8 passing yards per game since 2019 trumps Patrick Mahomes﻿' mark (302.4) and ranks as the third-highest figure during a two-season span in NFL history (20-game minimum). In addition, he logged the second-most QB wins (40) by a starting quarterback from 2016 through 2019 (his four healthy seasons), behind only Tom Brady (47). And he also posted the second-highest passer rating ever by a quarterback through his first five seasons (97.3).

Sure, those numbers haven't translated into a Super Bowl win -- or even a deep playoff run -- but it is hard to dispute the QB's value to this roster. Last season, the Cowboys averaged 32.6 points per game in the five contests started by Prescott. In the other 11? That average plummeted to 21.1. Moreover, the offense ranked as the No. 1 unit in football through five weeks. And through the first four weeks -- i.e., the games Prescott started and finished -- Dak was on pace for a whopping 6,760 passing yards, a crazy stat that had people talking about Peyton Manning﻿'s single-season record of 5,477. Prescott totaled 1,690 yards in that first quarter of the season. Considering four of the previous passers with at least 1,470 pass yards through four games led their respective teams to a Super Bowl berth (Brady, 1,553, 2011; Mahomes, 1,510, 2019; Matt Ryan, 1,473, 2016; Manning, 1,470, 2013), it is understandable why his teammates view him as a difference-maker at the position. And it's understandable why the Cowboys gave him a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason. The 40 Million Dollar Man's impact on this loaded offense cannot be ignored.

After watching the Cowboys' first practice of training camp, it's easy to understand why the optimism's high on this squad. Prescott's passing prowess stands out, particularly on bootlegs and movement throws designed to add an explosive element to the passing game. The 'Boys are making a more concerted effort to push the ball down the field, with misdirection action playing a huge part in how they create big plays.

With Prescott showing no ill effects from the gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season in Week 5, Dallas' offense could explode this fall.

2) Prescott isn't the only offensive stud with a clean bill of health. Prescott tops the marquee at Cowboys camp, but don't forget about the healthy returns of Tyron Smith﻿, La'el Collins and Zack Martin. This O-line trio missed a combined 36 games last season, robbing the Cowboys' offense of its superpower at the point of attack.

"They're the most important, if you ask me," Prescott said last month, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "From the time that I got drafted until now, this offense is built off of those guys. They're the three most veteran guys on this team, and that's for a reason. Those guys are walk-in Pro Bowl guys when they're healthy, future Hall of Famers. Just to have those three guys lead the five guys up front, everything starts with them. The run game, that allows the pass game to open up. When you have those guys back healthy, energized, it's special."

With the threesome returning to action to fortify an offensive line that was unable to control the trenches in their absence, the Cowboys could regain their winning ways behind an attack that dictates the terms to the defense. Sitting behind the wall up front, Prescott can throw the ball around the yard to one of the most explosive receiving corps in football. (Which defense has the cornerback depth to contain Amari Cooper﻿, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup﻿?) Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also has the option to hand the ball off to the fine RB duo of ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ and Tony Pollard on an assortment of runs, if the Cowboys want to employ a "turtle" strategy that slows down the game. If the offensive line dominates the trenches utilizing the size, strength and physicality that made the unit one of the most feared in football just a few years ago, the Cowboys could pummel opponents with a barrage of body blows from Elliott between the tackles.