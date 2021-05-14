Colts LT Eric Fisher won't put timeline on return from torn Achilles

The Indianapolis Colts are banking big that Eric Fisher will return from his torn Achilles early in the season.

The newly signed left tackle told reporters Thursday that he wouldn't put a timeline on his recovery, however.

"What I can tell you is I'm a big 'control what you can control' kind of guy," Fisher said via the Indy Star. "Obviously, I'd like to snap my fingers and have a perfect Achilles again, but you know, that's not the case. Obviously, the club feels good with where I'm at, I'm feeling good, but any other questions about my Achilles, I'll leave up to Chris Ballard or coach (Frank Reich)."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported after the signing that the Colts are comfortable with Fisher's rehab, but the left tackle might not be ready to play until October. Sam Tevi is an option to begin the year as the starter if that is indeed the case.

Indy opens the season against the Seahawks (Sept. 12), Rams (Sept. 19), Titans (Sept. 26) and Dolphins (Oct. 3). Each won at least 10 games last season. It's the most difficult opening stretch for any team based on 2020 opponent win percentage.

The sooner Fisher gets back on the field, the quicker the Colts line will be solidified in front of Carson Wentz﻿.

Fisher, who was playing the best football of his career before tearing his Achilles, believes the new start after eight years in Kansas City is just what he needed at this stage of his career.