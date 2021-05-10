Around the NFL

Colts to sign Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher to one-year, $9.4M deal

Published: May 10, 2021 at 11:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The big question exiting the 2021 NFL Draft in Indianapolis was the gaping hole at left tackle. Chris Ballard made his move to fill the gap Monday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that the Colts are signing LT Eric Fisher to a one-year, $9.4 million contract, per sources informed of the situation.

The former No. 1 overall pick in 2013 had only played for Kansas City before being cut earlier in the offseason after tearing his Achilles during the Chiefs' playoff run.

Rapoport added that the Colts are comfortable with Fisher's rehab but will not push him, so he might not be ready to play until early October. While he suffered the injury in late January, his contract suggests the Indy brass believe he'll be healthy at some point early in the season.

Pelissero noted that Fisher's status is TBD after Indy gave him a physical last week during a visit.

It's a good contract for Fisher, especially coming off a severe injury, and underscores the current market for the left tackle-needy Colts.

In eight seasons in K.C., Fisher has been a reliable, if not spectacular, blindside protector. Throughout his career, he's been a better pass protector than run blocker.

Still just 30 years old and coming off arguably his best season as a pro, which included a Pro Bowl selection, Fisher should help solidify Carson Wentz﻿'s blindside. With eight seasons under his belt, including 113 starts, Fisher represents the best route after Ballard didn't love the left-tackle options in the draft.

Anthony Castonzo﻿'s retirement created a dilemma at left tackle for Indy that has consumed much of the offseason. Discussions ranged from potentially moving star guard Quenton Nelson to LT to free-agent options in March to potential draft candidates. Ballard passed on all until Monday when he signed Fisher.

The move comes with some risk for a player who blew out his Achilles and missed eight games in 2019 due to injury. But it's the best bet for Ballard at this stage of the game. If Fisher isn't ready for Week 1, expect Sam Tevi or Julie'n Davenport to hold the fort until he's fully healthy.

