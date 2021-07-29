Will Giants' Daniel Jones make Josh Allen-like breakthrough in Year 3?

Jones certainly should be. The Giants overhauled their pass catchers this offseason, adding free agents Golladay and Kyle Rudolph (who is on the physically unable to perform list for now) and first-round pick Kadarius Toney to a group that already featured Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram. Saquon Barkley will return from his knee injury, although he also opened camp on the PUP list and worked on the side during the Giants' first practice Wednesday. It is, by far, the best talent Jones has played with in the NFL. The refrain has been constant since free agency: There are no more excuses for Jones and what has been an abysmal offense.

Last season, with Barkley missing all but two games, the Giants ranked 31st in the league in scoring, ahead of only the Jets, a woeful basement to share. The Jets believed their quarterback was a big part of the problem and, after three years, moved on. The Giants, after two years with Jones, are convinced that he has the qualities to be a franchise quarterback, which is why they spent lavishly in free agency.

Still, without blaming Jones, it is clear that patience with the shortage of victories is running out and the time to consider this a rebuilding team is coming to an end. And that might be the biggest difference between Allen and Jones -- even when Allen was still struggling in his second season, the Bills won 10 games and went to the playoffs. The Giants haven't been to the playoffs since 2016 and it's never a good sign when the boss -- in this case team president John Mara -- uses the word "brutal" to describe the last few years.

In a way, the Giants were spared the worst of it last season. The pandemic meant there were no restless fans at MetLife Stadium to offer commentary on the 0-5 start or the three-game skid in December that all but doomed their playoff hopes. With full houses expected this season, every home game will serve as a referendum on the Giants' and Jones' fortunes. There has been no mandate for Jones to reach a certain level to secure his job, but Mara's message has been clear for months: It's time for the Giants to win again. And as camp began this week, that meant the story of the season will be Jones.