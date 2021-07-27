Training Camp

Presented By

Giants QB Daniel Jones feels pressure to perform at 'high level'

Published: Jul 27, 2021 at 07:56 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

As Big Blue zeroes in on season No. 2 under head coach Joe Judge, the two prevailing storylines have been the comeback of Saquon Barkley from an ACL tear and the pivotal year ahead for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones faces a make-or-break campaign in the eyes of many and he admits a certain level of pressure falls upon his shoulders.

"I think at this level and in this job, we're all expected to perform and play at a high level every day, and that starts today," Jones said Tuesday when asked if he feels pressure ahead of his third training camp, via team transcript. "I certainly feel that. I think everyone on the team does and I think that's healthy, I think that's the way it should be and I know we're excited for the opportunity."

Jones' two seasons with the Giants have been marked by surges of great play that have ignited the Big Blue faithful and freefalls often kindled by turnovers that have brought about doubt if he's the franchise's signal-caller for the long haul.

Over 27 career games, Jones has 35 touchdowns and 22 interceptions and has also shown a fleetness of foot that's carried him to 702 yards rushing in that span but also added up to 29 fumbles, dubiously leading the NFL in each of his two seasons.

However, his inconsistent play – which has come with injuries in both seasons – has been met by inconsistency on the sidelines. As a rookie taking the reins from Eli Manning, Jones was taking his cues and plays from head coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula. Then he started all over again in his second season under new head coach Joe Judge and OC Jason Garrett.

Just as Jones admitted to pressure coming with the job of being QB1 on the Giants, he also professed to the consistency being a welcomed occurrence as he heads into his third season and second under the current regime.

"I think it's valuable," Jones said. "I think it's valuable for all of us. I think it's the second year in the system under coach Garrett and coach Judge. A lot of us are back and, like I said, have developed chemistry and know how to communicate with one another, but kind of the same theme, to start over and take it day by day, to start with step one and make sure we're going about it the right way. We've got several new guys and had some time to get to know them during the spring and in the summer and we'll continue to go from there, but definitely helps to be back with coach Garrett, coach Judge and a lot of the same guys."

The pressure's on for Jones, more so than any season prior, but the stability and support is also better than ever.

Related Content

news

Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals prepared to play with or without Larry Fitzgerald: 'The ball is in his court'

We spent the entire offseason waiting for an answer from Larry Fitzgerald and didn't receive one. The Cardinals reported to camp Tuesday still unaware of Fitzgerald's intentions for 2021, but they have a plan for whether or not he plays.
news

Drew Lock will get first reps in Broncos QB competition with Teddy Bridgewater

However tenuous a hold Drew Lock has on the Broncos quarterback job, it's at least strong enough to get him the first reps of training camp over journeyman signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. passes physical after reporting to Browns camp

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ has cleared a significant hurdle on his path back to the field. The Browns' star receiver has passed his physical and will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Shanahan declares 'no open competition right now' between QBs Garoppolo, Lance

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan took it upon himself to declare San Francisco's quarterback depth chart on the first day of camp, with veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being the starter and rookie Trey Lance as his backup. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team: '2021 is all we're worried about'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s future in Pittsburgh? It's here. It's now. And beyond that, it's not of concern to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh says GM Douglas is working on Zach Wilson's deal: 'Hopefully that gets done'

The Jets reported to training camp on Tuesday and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was a notable absence. HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he's hopeful a resolution on Wilson's contract gets done.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'cleared to do everything' in camp

Bengals coach Zac Taylor echoed that sentiment Monday, telling reporters that QB Joe Burrow is "cleared to do everything" and will participate in 11-on-11 drills. Follow along for more tidbits for "Inside Training Camp Live."
news

Cowboys, Steelers, Buccaneers to open training camps this week 

Summer break for the NFL is nearing its close, with training camps arriving for three teams. The Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all open camps within the next seven days.
news

NFL Training Camp 2021 primer: Key info, dates, locations

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's upcoming training camps. 
news

Training Camp Buzz: Vrabel says Titans have offer out for Jadeveon Clowney

As speculation continues to swirl regarding where Jadeveon Clowney will land next, Titans coach Mike Vrabel addressed at the top of his press conference the latest on the communication between the talented edge rusher and Tennessee.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Blake Bortles prioritizing playing opportunity over practice squad

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW