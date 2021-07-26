Around the NFL

Joe Judge: Giants will make 'right decision' for Saquon Barkley's return

Published: Jul 26, 2021 at 07:13 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Caution tape might well be strewn across wherever it is that New York's star running back is rehabbing.

Updates aplenty throughout the offseason have offered little in terms of a timetable for Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from an ACL tear and Giants head coach Joe Judge stressed that caution is the preeminent factor when it comes to Barkley hitting the field running.

"It's still under a year [from his surgery] so I want to make sure we are very conscious what we do with him," Judge said in an interview with Newsday. "We're just wanting to make sure that when he's fully ready to go we put him out there. He's definitely been working his butt off this summer and he's made a lot of progress and he's anxious to get out there, but we want to make sure we make the right decision for him and the team so that when we do put him out there he can stay out there."

Barkley missed the final 14 games of last season after tearing his ACL, but has showcased his agility in sidestepping any firm designation on when he'll return in update after update this offseason, though none of them have truly provided updates.

The 2018 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, which begins Wednesday.

Questions will carry on in abundant fashion throughout camp until Barkley actually returns to practicing with the team, but Judge was adamant that won't happen until he's ready to be a full-go.

"Until a player can get in with our team in practice and go full speed, we'll never ask them to go against an opponent full speed," Judge said.

Per Newsday, Judge described what he's seen of Barkley's offseason workouts on his road to recovery as "very impressive," but that he was "not fully ready to go." And the second-year Big Blue coach clarified that there's a large difference between looking good and being good enough to go against live competition.

"There is a big difference between rehab, running through bags, and running through a hole, sticking your foot in the ground while someone is trying to tackle you at full speed," Judge said.

With his PUP designation entering camp, Barkley can be taken off at any time, but as unclear as the running back's been about when he'll return, his head coach was clear that return won't happen until, as aforementioned, he's "fully ready."

As all eyes are currently on Barkley returning to the practice field, the biggest question at hand remains and that's whether Barkley, who's played in just 15 of a possible 32 games over the past two seasons, will be ready for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers close to agreement on reworked deal to bring him back for 2021 season

After a lengthy offseason standoff, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is nearly back with the Pack. Rodgers and Green Bay are in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season
news

Longtime cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti will be first woman inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Longtime New England Patriots cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti has been selected for posthumous induction into the team Hall of Fame as a contributor, team owner Robert Kraft announced Monday. 
news

Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Washington is locking up a key fixture of its front seven for the long haul. The Football Team agreed to terms with former first-round DL Jonathan Allen on a four-year, $72 million deal with a $30 million signing bonus.
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay Packers in 2021 season

It appears Aaron Rodgers' long summer of frustration with the Packers will end back where it started: with Rodgers under center for the green and gold. Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.
news

Saints' home stadium rebranded as Caesars Superdome 

The New Orleans Saints' dome stadium is still super. It just has a new name. The Saints and Caesars Entertainment announced Monday the formation of a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that rebrands the downtown New Orleans facility as the Caesars Superdome.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19, quarantining ahead of training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off training camp this week without their head coach. Colts coach Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine away from the team facility.
news

Trai Turner determined to lead Steelers' remade offensive line into 'new era'

Trai Turner is playing for his third team in as many seasons. Take one look at the Steelers offensive line, and it's clear why he isn't approaching the situation like a newcomer.
news

Roundup: Saints signing veteran WR Chris Hogan with Michael Thomas placed on PUP list

With Michael Thomas on the mend for at least the next three months, New Orleans is on the lookout for help at the wide receiver position and is signing veteran Chris Hogan.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 'We're going to have a successful running game' despite Cam Akers' injury

The reverberations from Cam Akers﻿' torn Achilles in Los Angeles' locker room are still being felt. Matthew Stafford﻿, though, is most concerned with how Akers' season-ending injury affects the second-year back himself.
news

Houston Texans listening to offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are now willing to listen to trade offers for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. The price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It'd likely take at least three first-round picks and more.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 26 to August 1): Vince Lombardi, Jim Brown inducted into Hall of Fame

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW