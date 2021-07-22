Giants RB Saquon Barkley, TE Kyle Rudolph to begin training camp on PUP list

Two notable Giants starters will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

For Barkley, the news fits seamlessly with the storyline that's saddled the promising talent all offseason as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2. The 24-year-old stated as recently as Monday that it's still unclear when he'll be cleared to practice.

Giants fans discouraged by this latest update could find solace in the fact that Barkley said earlier this week that he "feels pretty good." Nevertheless, team brass has no reason to rush its star back.

As for Rudolph, the move is likely out of an abundance of caution. The 31-year-old shared at the beginning of the month that he "won’t miss any football” as he recovered from a foot injury.

With training camp commencing with the arrival of rookies on Wednesday, there is one interesting technical tidbit to note as it pertains to both players.

According to Article 21, Section 6 of the collective bargaining agreement, injured players that ended 2020 on any type of injury-related reserve list may be required to report to camp no earlier than five days immediately prior to the mandatory reporting date for all other veteran players (July 27), provided that camp has already commenced for rookies.