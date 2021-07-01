Around the NFL

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph feels 'extremely fortunate' about discovery of foot injury

Published: Jul 01, 2021 at 11:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Giants kept their word. ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ is planning on doing the same for New York.

The tight end expects to be back and fully prepared for the 2021 season -- his first in the Big Apple -- Rudolph said on Wednesday. It's good news for the Giants, and a rosy outlook for a tight end who nearly had to backtrack on his own financial celebration this spring.

Rudolph agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal to leave Minnesota and join the Giants, but a standard physical examination by Giants doctors revealed a previously undiscovered foot injury that required surgery. This revelation put a brief pause on contractual matters, but eventually, the Giants honored their initial offer while Rudolph underwent surgery that forced him out of all offseason activities.

As he's said since the surgery, he doesn't plan on encountering any setbacks going forward.

"As far as football goes, I was extremely fortunate that the Giants organization and everyone involved [caught it], and how they were able to handle my situation, that I won't miss any football," Rudolph said, via the New York Daily News. "At this point it's about taking each day and taking that opportunity to not only get myself healthy but get myself better. It's one thing to get and be healthy, it's another to be ready to go and play in an NFL game. So I'm taking that day by day."

Rudolph didn't have an inclination he might have a problem in his foot prior to the exam with the Giants, he explained. That discovery might have saved him from missing precious snaps this season.

In order for him to make it there, Rudolph will have to stay the course and avoid pushing himself too soon. While coach Joe Judge has remained vague when responding to questions about Rudolph's timetable, the tight end appears as committed as possible to such an effort.

"I want to do everything to make sure I'm getting better every single day, and whatever that is is up to Joe (Judge), (offensive coordinator) Jason (Garrett), (director of rehabilitation) Leigh (Weiss) and everybody else involved," Rudolph said.

Timing might end up being the saving grace for the 31-year-old Rudolph, who was fortunate to undergo surgery on his foot in March, and not after on-field activities would have made the issue apparent in June or July. With more time to recover and rehabilitate, Rudolph should be able to avoid falling behind while getting acclimated with his new team.

Related Content

news

NFL unable to confirm alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

The NFL said Thursday that it was unable to confirm the nature or origin of alleged discriminatory statements made toward former Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung following a review of the matter.
news

Justin Simmons: Broncos are 'really close' to getting back to playoffs

Despite his Broncos finishing fourth in the AFC West last season, safety Justin Simmons believes they are in a position to contend in 2021. He also thinks Denver could boast the best defense in the NFL.
news

Chargers CB Chris Harris: Derwin James' return 'going to be an issue' for opponents

It's been so long since Derwin James zoomed around the Chargers' secondary that his return in 2021 has flown under the radar. Chargers teammates haven't forgotten.
news

Roundup: Steelers sign kicker Sam Sloman to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding former Rams and Titans kicker ﻿Sam Sloman﻿, the team announced Thursday.
news

Carson Wentz: 'I really feel like I have a new passion for the game' in Indianapolis

Quarterback Carson Wentz gets to start anew in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts following an offseason trade. Can the former Eagles quarterback return to his '17 Pro Bowl form? 
news

WR John Taylor, LB Patrick Willis to be inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame

The 49ers, along with the York family, announced Wednesday that wide receiver John Taylor and linebacker Patrick Willis would be the newest inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson mum on any developments with contract

Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson reiterated that he was ready to play the 2021 season on the franchise tag and offered no update on whether an extension was forthcoming. He was also mum on Chicago's quarterback situation.
news

Lane Johnson: Eagles are going to 'come out swinging' after disappointing 2020 season

After a disastrous 2020 campaign, Eagles tackle ﻿Lane Johnson﻿ believes his team is perfectly positioned as a sleeper that's ready to land a few punches.
news

Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson hoping for another chance in NFL

Doug Pederson's time with the Eagles came to an end in January. That unhappy ending hasn't discouraged him, though. On Monday, the coach said he's ready to get back on a sideline when he's given an opportunity.
news

Davante Adams: 'It would be a dream' to play with Derek Carr, 'but I'm a Packer now'

﻿Raiders QB Derek Carr would very much like to again play football with his good friend ﻿Davante Adams﻿, but as we all know, this world isn't perfect.
news

Saints, Ryan Ramczyk agree to terms on five-year, $96 million extension

The Saints have locked in their All-Pro right tackle for years to come, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $96 million contract extension with Ryan Ramczyk, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW