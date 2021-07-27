Around the NFL

Joe Judge not worried about Kadarius Toney's strange start to Giants career

Published: Jul 27, 2021 at 08:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ is the latest first-round pick to provide an injection of new hope to the Giants and their passionate fanbase, but his start has been, well, odd.

Toney's Giants career began in the spring with a wrong-sized pair of cleats, a no-socks practice and an apparent minor injury related to his foot. He then followed that up by skipping the first six OTA practices due to a dispute over his rookie contract, a rarity in today's age of predetermined contracts (via the league's rookie slotting system).

The third and final (the Giants hope) peculiarity of Toney's first year in the NFL was a positive COVID-19 test just before the start of camp. Toney has had anything but a smooth start to his professional career and has made more headlines than highlights at this still very young point of his initial season, but Giants coach Joe Judge doesn't seem to concerned.

"This guy loves football and he goes hard when he's practicing. He plays hard," Judge said of Toney, via the New York Daily News. "There's a lot of guys who are talented and they have some other things outside the building that distract them when they get in the building. We haven't seen that with him.

"This guy does a tremendous job in meetings. He does a great job in walkthroughs. He practices hard. So that to me is really the measuring stick of what it is. And I think there are a lot of things early in this guy's career that are, to be honest with you, being overinflated. It hasn't detracted from the actual football when he's involved with us."

Judge's examples are important because of their nature. It's one thing to hold out over a matter that has little room for adjustment (his contract), but it's another if the player in question isn't giving effort necessary to get up to speed as a rookie. Too often, first-round flameouts fail because they aren't doing the off-field work and aren't dedicated enough to be a legitimate contributor in their first year, or at all.

That doesn't appear to be the case with Toney. Instead, it seems he simply needed a different pair of cleats and perhaps better contractual advice in his first months as a pro. With that out of the way and an expected return following his stay on the COVID-19 list -- Toney was asymptomatic last week, per the New York Daily News -- Toney can resume his promising career with Big Blue with most of camp yet to be completed.

He figures to play a role in New York's offense in 2021, though how large it will be remains to be seen. At the very least, though Toney is doing what is necessary to start his progression.

"I just think like every other rookie in this league, this guy's gotta develop," Judge said. "That includes developing off the field, learning how to be a professional, learning how to do things on his own at a high level. On the field, there's always a learning curve. There just is.

"And if you want to look at receivers year by year, it takes a season for these guys to really get rolling," Judge added. "It doesn't mean they don't make impacts or contributions. But especially those slot receivers, guys that play in there, it takes a little while to really learn, to handle all the multiples you're gonna see defensively."

As Judge said, Toney is doing what the coach wants from a rookie. Now it's just a matter of continuing his work toward becoming a key contributor.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Chargers' first-round OT Rashawn Slater agrees to terms on rookie deal

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is finally signing his rookie deal. Next up: training camp. The Chargers agreed to terms with Slater on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reports. The four-year, fully guaranteed deal was reached just as Los Angeles was opening camp.
news

Eighty-five percent of NFL players have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As of Tuesday morning, 85 percent of the league's players have received at least one COVID-19 shot, and 14 of the NFL's 32 clubs have vaccination rates over 90 percent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team: '2021 is all we're worried about'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s future in Pittsburgh? It's here. It's now. And beyond that, it's not of concern to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.
news

Washington, TE Logan Thomas agree to terms on three-year extension

The Washington Football Team and TE Logan Thomas have a greed to terms on a three-year contract extension, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Xavien Howard reports to Dolphins camp without adjusted contract

﻿Xavien Howard﻿'s holdout is over. The cornerback reported to Dolphins training camp on time Tuesday in an arrival the club's social team was happy to publish via Twitter.
news

'No. 2 is not an option' for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

In some ways, Trevor Lawrence was predicted to be the Jaguars' QB1 since last season when he was still in college. But for Gardner Minshew, "No. 2 is not an option."
news

Joe Judge: Giants will make 'right decision' for Saquon Barkley's return

Updates aplenty throughout the offseason have offered little in terms of a timetable for Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from an ACL tear and Giants head coach Joe Judge stressed that caution is the preeminent factor when it comes to Barkley hitting the field running.
news

Aaron Rodgers arrives at training camp, near deal with Packers to return for 2021 season

After a lengthy offseason standoff, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is nearly back with the Pack. Rodgers and Green Bay are in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season
news

Longtime cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti will be first woman inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Longtime New England Patriots cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti has been selected for posthumous induction into the team Hall of Fame as a contributor, team owner Robert Kraft announced Monday. 
news

Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Washington is locking up a key fixture of its front seven for the long haul. The Football Team agreed to terms with former first-round DL Jonathan Allen on a four-year, $72 million deal with a $30 million signing bonus.
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay Packers in 2021 season

It appears Aaron Rodgers' long summer of frustration with the Packers will end back where it started: with Rodgers under center for the green and gold. Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW