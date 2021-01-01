Saints running back Alvin Kamara tests positive for COVID-19

The Saints' most valuable player is out for Week 17.

New Orleans placed running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday. Kamara has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out Week 17 vs Panthers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Should Kamara remain asymptomatic and obtains medical clearance, he could play in an NFC Wild Card Weekend game on Sunday, Jan. 10, but not on Saturday, Jan. 9, Pelissero reported. Thusly, the upcoming NFL playoff schedule could determine Kamara's playing status.

Kamara will not be allowed to practice next week, Pelissero reported.

Kamara's initial positive COVID-19 swab was Thursday, which makes Jan. 10 the earliest he could return as a positive test demands a 10-day window.

Kamara is a huge part of New Orleans' offense, racking up 1,688 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns in 2020.