Belichick had 'good conversation' with N'Keal Harry about trade request: 'We have a good relationship'

N'Keal Harry's trade request lingers overhead as the New England Patriots press forward for the second week of training camp.

Speaking last week, the third-year pro said he would be fine remaining with the Pats, despite the trade request.

On Monday, coach Bill Belichick said he's talked to Harry about the request to leave New England.

"N'Keal and I have talked about it," Belichick said when pressed about the situation. "We had a good conversation. We have a good relationship, so I'm not going to get into all that."

Combining Harry's comments last week and Belichick's response Monday, it's possible the sides have resolved to push forward and hope the young wideout can be an integral part of the club in 2021. But, of course, if Belichick gets a trade offer to his liking -- after not getting one for months up to this point -- that could always change as the season gets closer.

"N'Keal's in good condition, he's working hard and just keep taking it day by day," Belichick said. "As the competition unfolds, see how things stack up, not just with him but all the way across the board, so it's the same for everybody."