Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith will miss 2-3 weeks with MCL sprain

If Smith indeed misses more than a week, he'll likely be out for the club's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 12.

Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner who led Alabama to a national championship last year, was selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Size and durability were the lone pre-draft concerns on Smith, a spindly 170 pounds on a 6-foot frame. He enjoyed a relatively healthy college career, although a finger injury suffered in his last college game prevented him from competing at the Reese's Senior Bowl. If there's a positive in Smith's absence, it's perhaps the familiarity he has with Eagles quarterbackJalen Hurts -- the two were teammates at Alabama for two years.