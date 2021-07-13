Around the NFL

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: Reuniting with Jalen Hurts 'feels like old times, like back in college'

Published: Jul 13, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ reunited with his former Alabama quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ this offseason. According to the rookie, the duo picked up where they left off years ago in college.

"It's great to have that connection come back. It just feels like old times, like back in college," Smith said Monday from his football camp in Alabama, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Smith's transition to the NFL has been a smooth operation by all accounts, despite pre-draft consternation about his size. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson hyped the rookie wideout during an appearance on Good Morning Football on Monday.

"We call him the Slim Reaper, I think that's his nickname," Johnson said. "He's impressed early on in camp -- his change of direction, his ball skills. He doesn't say a whole lot, but he does show a whole lot of what he's capable of. And I think when you have a guy that high caliber, I think he does nothing but brings everybody else along in the receiving corps. So we're excited about him. I think he's going to do tremendous things this year. And yeah, man, the Slim Reaper -- watch out for him."

Asked Monday if he's ready to be the WR1 in Philly this year, Smith responded: "That's the plan."

An excellent route runner coming out of 'Bama, Smith should immediately step in as the Eagles top wideout alongside fellow first-round pick ﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ and third-year receiver ﻿Travis Fulgham﻿. How explosive his rookie campaign is will be determined by whether that connection with Hurts doesn't miss a beat.

