Nick Foles would welcome Frank Reich reunion with Wentz injured, but 'I'm a Chicago Bear right now'

Published: Aug 02, 2021 at 01:51 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Could Nick Foles be called on once again to sub for Carson Wentz﻿?

Just two days after Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy spoke about the inherent trade value in having a third-string quarterback with a Super Bowl ring like Foles, there's already a team with a sudden need for help at the position: the Indianapolis Colts, who've lost Wentz to a foot injury.

Foles famously subbed for an injured Wentz with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, resulting in a Super Bowl LII title.

Colts coach Frank Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator at the time, so the fit is obvious enough. Foles made it clear he wants to have involvement in his destination, if he is to be traded, and spoke highly of Reich.

"Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not my favorite, coaches of all time. He understands me as a player," Foles said. "He understands me as a person. But you know, I haven't had any talks with them. I'm a Chicago Bear right now. But he knows me, he understands."

The Colts lost Wentz on Monday for five to 12 weeks due to surgery to repair a foot injury suffered last week. The club not only lost its starter, but its backup options don't exactly inspire confidence either -- Jacob Eason﻿, Brett Hundley and rookies Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton. Foles has something they all lack: experience.

Foles is less than four years removed from winning the Super Bowl LII MVP, but his career since then hasn't had the same good fortune. He struggled for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, and again last year in seven starts for the Bears. If he's on the move again, he wants familiarity.

"In this league, I don't want to go to someone that I don't know. I don't want to … listen, great coaches, when you have a great coaching staff, it's something special," Foles said. "A big reason we were great in Philly was we had a great coaching staff. They put us in a position to succeed, and it showed. Everyone can say it showed. That being said, I don't want to just go somewhere where I don't know 'em, I don't know the offense. I've gone down that road before, and it's not fun."

