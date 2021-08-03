Training Camp

Robert Saleh: 'Old soul' Elijah Moore 'already ahead of the game' in Jets offense

Published: Aug 03, 2021 at 09:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Every recap from New York Jets training camp includes some version of "rookie receiver Elijah Moore is friggin' awesome."

The second-round pick out of Ole Miss has repeatedly torched a questionable Gang Green secondary early in camp, turning heads and providing fans, media, teammates, and coaches a show that suggests he'll be a massive part of the Jets offense right off the bat.

Moore has sported the athleticism to get open and make acrobatic catches. Coach Robert Saleh glowed about how the rookie approaches the mental aspect of each practice.

"I was telling someone this morning he's an old soul," Saleh said of Moore, via the team's official website. "He's already ahead of the game in regards to how he studies, takes care of his body, the way he approaches practice, the way he approaches each rep. He's impressive in the sense that we feel very confident that he's going to find ways to get better. This game is very important to him and he shows it with his actions every day."

Moore has thrilled fans a camp thus far, making a bevy of splash plays, including a deep bomb TD from Zach Wilson over the weekend.

Moore making an impressive catch has been a daily occurrence at Florham Park.

By all accounts, Moore's rapport with Wilson is burgeoning with each practice. It's a good sign for the watchability of Gang Green and the potential upside in years to come.

The Jets brass was over-the-top giddy when Moore fell to them in the second round of the draft. His early camp exploits show why the club was so ecstatic. With the pads coming on, we'll see if the rookie continues to impress as life gets more challenging in camp and into the preseason.

