What to watch for in Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys-Steelers

Top back taken takes off

For all the scrutiny and doubt that followed Roethlisberger into an uncertain offseason, it was the Steelers' rushing game that finished 2020 dead last in the NFL. Pittsburgh addressed that concern by plucking Alabama's Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Harris was the first back off the board and a selection that many saw coming long before his name was called. It seemed like a perfect fit. James Conner is gone and Le'Veon Bell 's long gone. Is Harris a dual-threat back who can reinvigorate the Steelers' offense? A first glimpse of just how well Harris fits into Matt Canada's offense should be had on Thursday. Who knows, Harris might even have a couple run-ins with another ballyhooed rookie first-rounder …

Putting the D back in Big D

There are plenty of preseason tropes regarding how game-changing this rookie will be and how much of an impact that first-year player will have. It's become increasingly difficult to think the chatter surrounding the Cowboys' Micah Parsons is just hype though. "He needs to play opening day," McCarthy told NBC Sports' Peter King. "You have to trust what your eyes are telling you. And when I watch him, I see a fluid and explosive player. This game's not too big for him. Some guys run 4.3. Some guys play 4.3. He's the kind of guy who plays fast. He looks like he's done this at this level before." Dallas' defensive stumbles were a hot-button issue in 2020 and former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is on the scene as the new DC looking to remedy those ills. But the Cowboys' selection of Penn State's Parsons at No. 12 could well provide a boost in a hurry. So far in camp, he's raised eyebrows. Perhaps that continues in Canton -- on Thursday, let's not get that far ahead of ourselves.