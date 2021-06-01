Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger: 'I'm going to approach this like I do every season: like it's my last'

Published: Jun 01, 2021 at 01:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ben Roethlisberger returns to Pittsburgh for his 18th season in what feels like a swan song for the 39-year-old, but the QB insists he is treating 2021 no different than any other season.

"I'm going to approach this like I do every season: like it's my last," Roethlisberger told reporters Tuesday. "I think that's the approach you have to take, and you don't approach it that way because it could be your last, but you approach it because every single play in the game of football could be your last. Every game could be your last game. That just means I'm going out to give it everything I have. I've never looked toward the future. I've always looked toward the right here and now. That's what's important for me for this season is giving everything I have right here and right now for this group of guys."

Roethlisberger has stumbled towards the end of his career. After two Super Bowl victories within his first five years, four straight Pro Bowls from 2014-2017, and leading the league in passing in 2018, Big Ben has struggled the past two years. His 2019 season lasted just two games, and in 2020 he looked every bit like a 38-year-old QB coming off elbow surgery. 

His decline in play in part led the Steelers to rework his contract. The QB took a $5 million pay cut in 2021, the final year of his contract. Big Ben said he wanted to take a pay decrease to help ensure the Steelers could remain competitive.

"(The pay cut) was my idea," he said. "I told them I wanted to help the team out however we can, and so I went to them and told them I would do whatever I could to help the team sign the guys that are going to help us win football games. I've been extremely blessed to play this game for a long time. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come back because I knew we had obviously a great defense, some amazing weapons on offense, so I wanted to come back to be a part of what I think is a special football team that everyone's overlooking, which is kind of cool too. In order to do that, to help get guys here, I felt that it was necessary to do that."

Despite being pressed against the salary cap, the Steelers were able to retain several of their key pieces like ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿, who the club anticipated losing to free agency.

Roethlisberger said he didn't "want to be anywhere else" when asked if he'd have switched clubs at this stage of his career. The Steelers are likely the only club that would have valued Big Ben after his injury issues and struggles to stretch the field last season.

The veteran QB admitted that he needs to play better to get the Steelers back to the playoffs and further than the Wild Card Round.

"I didn't play well enough at the end of the season," he said. "It's no secret. I'll be the first to point the thumb at myself. You know, when the ball is in your hand every play, you have to make plays, and you have to play better football. If the quarterback, myself, is not playing good football, especially late in the season, it's directly related to winning and losing. I'll take that playoff and those games on me. It's just feeling worn down and not playing good enough football at the end of the season."

Entering his 18th campaign, Roethlisberger is now confronted with a 17-game season. If he feels "worn down" at the end of this season, it could spell another disappointing year for Pittsburgh.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Texans signing former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

Nick Caserio's continued work in his first offseason in Houston has seen him add another familiar face to the Texans' roster. Houston is signing former Patriots running back ﻿Rex Burkhead﻿ to a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Joe Burrow wants Bengals' offense to be 'more explosive' downfield in 2021

Joe Burrow's rehab from an ACL tear allowed the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback time to assess his play from an abbreviated rookie season. Burrow said one area he needs to improve in Year 2 is his deep-ball accuracy to create more explosive plays.
news

Ex-Washington RT Morgan Moses to visit Bears; OT met with Jets last week

The Bears and Washington Football Team could effectively swap OTs. Ex-Washington right tackle ﻿Morgan Moses﻿ is visiting Chicago on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reports. Washington released Moses after signing ﻿Charles Leno Jr.﻿, whom the Bears cut.
news

Patrick Mahomes: Aaron Rodgers joining AFC West would be 'awesome'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, during his first annual "15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic," told Bleacher Report that battling Aaron Rodgers twice a year would be fun if the Packers were to trade him to the AFC West.
news

Cowboys' Keanu Neal on transition to LB: 'In my heart, I have been a linebacker for a while'

﻿Keanu Neal﻿ signed in Dallas this offseason intending to move to weakside linebacker for the Cowboys. The hard-hitting defender said he doesn't care about labels. He just wants to hit.
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill: 'There is no replacing a Drew Brees' 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' retirement has opened the door for an offseason QB competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'The only record I have my eyes set on breaking' is going 20-0

No team has won more than the Chiefs since ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ became a starter. Only Tom Brady has won more individually. Fittingly, Mahomes' goal for 2021 is to accomplish something that neither Brady nor any one QB ever has: lead his team to a perfect season.
news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

League franchises and players joined the rest of America to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country. 
news

TE Hunter Henry ready to become a 'complete Patriot,' meet expectations of playing in New England

Ahead of his first season playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Hunter Henry raved about his early experience with the club during OTAs.
news

Steelers WR Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool among those who would love to see All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones join their team.
news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW