2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game primer: Date, opponents, how to watch

Published: Jun 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM

What is the Hall of Fame Game?

The Hall of Fame Game is an annual preseason game that kicks off the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement festivities. The contest also marks the start of the NFL preseason.

When is the 2021 Hall of Fame Game?

The 2021 Hall of Fame Game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Who will play in the Hall of Fame Game?

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. The storied franchises were originally scheduled to clash last year but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas and Pittsburgh are tied for the most HOF game appearances (6).

Where is the Hall of Fame Game?

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the home of the HOF Game since 1962.

How can I watch the Hall of Fame Game?

The game will be broadcast on FOX. As of now, the NFL plans to allow fans to attend the game. Tickets can be purchased here.

