Lions rookie CB Jeff Okudah to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

Published: Dec 12, 2020 at 06:17 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jeff Okudah's 2020 campaign has come to an abrupt end.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft will undergo core muscle surgery on Tuesday, knocking him out for the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, via an informed source.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press first reported the news.

Okudah, who had already been ruled out for Week 14, popped up on the injury report this week with a new groin injury that he's elected to now have surgery on.

Rapoport added that Okudah is expected to be at full strength in time for the Lions' offseason program.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound corner was selected out of Ohio State in April to immediately fill the void left by Pro Bowler Darius Slay whom the team traded in March.

After dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp that kept him out of the season opener, Okudah joined Detroit in Week 2 and started in six of his nine appearances. He's missed the last two weeks with a shoulder injury.

Despite the long list of ailments, the Lions have good reason to be optimistic about Okudah's long-term potential. He compiled 43 tackles, two passes defensed and one interception -- he jumped in front a ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ pass intended for ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ to secure the INT.

Upon his return, Okudah figures to resume his role as part of Detroit's core during a busy summer that will involve hiring a new coach and GM following the firings of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn in late November.

