Pro Football Hall of Fame: My Class of 2022 modern-era predictions

Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1997-2012)

Barber made the list of finalists for 2021. But he wasn't going to get in with Charles Woodson also eligible. Again, as with the receivers mentioned above, if Barber didn't merit inclusion with Woodson, should he get in in 2022? I mean, he was a great player. But I don't think he stands out with some of the best corners of his era, or safeties. Still, I feel like he has a lot of juice with Hall of Fame voters, which is really the most important thing, and what likely gains him entry.

Zach Thomas, linebacker (Miami Dolphins, 1996-2007; Dallas Cowboys, 2008)

No disrespect to Thomas or any of the other players listed here, but without a true superstar or automatic first-timer who has to be included in 2022, I'm imagining voters looking at these names and just going, "OK, you can get in." Again, I'm not saying Thomas isn't deserving. Dude was selected first-team All-Pro five times. That's just two less than Peyton Manning. And he's been a finalist for the Hall twice now. At some point, something has to give, and 2022 looks like a good year for it.

Tony Boselli, offensive tackle (Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001; Houston Texans [injured reserve], 2002)