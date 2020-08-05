Pro Football Hall of Fame: My Class of 2021 modern-era predictions

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's enshrinement weekend is one of my favorite times of the entire year. And obviously, given current circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the enshrinement of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 has been postponed for a year. But that won't stop me from looking ahead to the Class of 2021. Here is my prediction of who gets in next year. Again, this is a prediction.

Two locks

Peyton Manning, quarterback (Indianapolis Colts, 1998-2011; Denver Broncos, 2012-15)

Picking the Hall of Fame class is an all-day affair and seems kind of grueling. While I've never been in the room for the final voting, I would imagine it must be a welcome reprieve when a player like Peyton Manning is up for nomination. Because this is about as unanimous as it will ever get. Even the one wise guy who tries to feign an argument against him will get laughed out of the room. Manning is perhaps the greatest regular-season quarterback in NFL history. Manning won an unprecedented five MVP awards -- a mark that is pretty astounding given the high-profile quarterbacks he's played with, including Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. Manning also won a Super Bowl with two different teams, so there is no point in putting more words on this page about his qualifications.

Charles Woodson, cornerback (Oakland Raiders, 1998-2005 and 2013-15; Green Bay Packers, 2006-2012)