Around the NFL

Bears release OT Charles Leno after drafting Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins

Published: May 03, 2021 at 01:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Bears have officially revamped their situation at tackle.

Chicago released dependable tackle Charles Leno Jr.﻿, the team announced Monday.

The Bears selected Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of last week's NFL draft and have plans to play him on the left side of the line, leading to the release of Leno, per Rapoport.

At this time one year ago, Chicago could comfortably point to its tackles as a pair of blockers upon whom the Bears could rely. Those two -- Leno and Bobby Massie -- are now both gone, with Elijah Wilkinson and Jenkins set to replace them.

Chicago's motivations for making these changes can be seen from the other side of Lake Michigan. With less than $500,000 in cap space before the release of Leno, the Bears are in a desperate spot to clear space in order to sign their rookies and have enough to work with in 2021. That meant the earlier releases of cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Buster Skrine﻿, tight end Trey Burton﻿, the decision to decline an option on Massie's deal, and now Leno's departure.

Releasing Leno as a post-June 1 designation will save the Bears $9 million in cap while accounting for $2.3 million in dead cap in 2021, per Over The Cap.

Leno will be free to sign with a team in need of a starting left tackle, and at 29 years old, he still has plenty of good ball left in him. An obvious pairing would land Leno just one state to the east, Indiana, where he could fill Indianapolis' biggest remaining need and wouldn't meet a financial hurdle, thanks to the Colts having among the most remaining cap space in the league.

It's about as much of a no-brainer as there is when it comes to veteran free agents finding new teams, and a gift from above for Indianapolis after the Colts didn't land a tackle in the draft and didn't even select an offensive lineman until the seventh round. We'll see if it comes to fruition.

Andy Dalton and Justin Fields﻿, meanwhile, will have to hope Jenkins acclimates to the pro game quickly, and that Wilkinson has a career year after starting just seven games in 2020. As the Bears have demonstrated throughout this offseason, plenty of moves have been necessary from both a competitive and financial standpoint. This one just happens to be the latest.

Related Content

news

Patriots likely to decline RB Sony Michel's 5th-year option, picking up OT Isaiah Wynn's option

The New England Patriots will likely decline one fifth-year option and pick up another on their 2018 first-round draft class. Ian Rapoport reports that the Pats will likely decline the option year for RB ﻿Sony Michel﻿ while exercising the option for OT Isaiah Wynn.
news

Titans fourth-round pick Rashad Weaver charged with assault in April incident

Tennessee Titans fourth-round pick ﻿Rashad Weaver﻿ was charged Friday with one count of simple assault in connection with an April incident in Pittsburgh.
news

Cowboys decline LB Leighton Vander Esch's fifth-year option

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that the Cowboys informed Leighton Vander Esch's agent that they would not be exercising the option on the linebacker due to ongoing salary cap uncertainty.
news

Bills exercise fifth-year options on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds

The Buffalo Bills made the no-brainer decisions to exercise the fifth-year options on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds. The two staples of the Bills' starting units are now under contract through the 2022 season.
news

Ron Rivera: Washington had 'big conversation' about trading up to draft a QB

Amid QBs Justin Fields and Mac Jones falling out of the top 10, Washington HC Ron Rivera said there were discussions about potentially trading up in the draft. But the club didn't want to part with the assets it would have taken to make such a move. 
news

Falcons declining fifth-year option on TE Hayden Hurst

The Atlanta Falcons added a game-breaking tight end in ﻿Kyle Pitts﻿ with the No. 4 overall pick over the weekend. Incumbent TE ﻿Hayden Hurst﻿ will become a free agent next offseason.
news

Packers GM reiterates 'we want Aaron (Rodgers) to be our quarterback'

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has been at the center of the Aaron Rodgers storm. The GM reiterated to Peter King of NBC Sports that the club's relationship with Rodgers is not permanently damaged.
news

Group of 49ers players called Kyle Shanahan to tell him they were alive Sunday

After San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he couldn't guarantee anybody in the world would be alive Sunday, some of his players called to assure him that they were indeed still breathing.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy: Everyone will know 'when it's the right time' to play Justin Fields

The Bears' aggressive trade for coveted QB prospect Justin Fields instantly cultivated a buzz unfamiliar to the franchise in years. Naturally, everyone wants to know when Fields will take the field. Matt Nagy shares that enthusiasm, but the question isn't one he's ready to answer.
news

Vic Fangio says QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater will split practice reps '50-50'

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ are set to compete for the starting job in Denver and will split reps to figure it all out, according to head coach Vic Fangio. 
news

Buccaneers select Houston LB Grant Stuard as 2021's Mr. Irrelevant

The notorious title of Mr. Irrelevant received some juice in February when a member of the unique fraternity -- kicker Ryan Succop -- became a Super Bowl champion.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW