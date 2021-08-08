Baker Mayfield doesn't 'give a damn' about extension timeline with Browns

In the past week, two players with ties to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield have received big extensions.

The first was his Browns teammate and fellow 2018 draft classmate Nick Chubb﻿, who earned a three-year, $36.6 million extension that keeps him in Cleveland until at least 2024. The second, and definitely more significant, deal arrived two days ago to Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, who was selected No. 7 overall in the same draft in which Mayfield was taken first overall, inked a massive six-year, $258 million extension, just behind Patrick Mahomes in terms of per-year money for a quarterback.

Draftmates on his own team and at his position who've had success are getting their money, and yet with one month until the start of the 2021 season, the final year of his original rookie deal, Baker is still without his bread.

That Mayfield could enter the upcoming campaign without a long-term deal, though he appears to be the answer to a long-doomed question at quarterback in Cleveland, doesn't bother the signal-caller.

"I'm worried about winning. The rest will take care of itself," Mayfield told reporters Sunday, when asked about Allen's colossal contract, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. "I don't have a timeline on it."

Mayfield has had a similar mindset all summer regarding his new deal, saying in late July, "Everything will play itself out." But now that the market has been set for quarterbacks from the 2018 class, things could finally start to play out.