Browns QB Baker Mayfield remaining patient regarding new deal: 'Everything will play itself out'

Winning is what matters most, and the rest will take care of itself, he'll say. In fact, he said so again Tuesday.

"I'm about winning," Mayfield said Tuesday, via the Associated Press' Tom Withers. "And I think everything will play itself out. I'm not worried about it at all because if we win, we're headed in the right direction."

Cleveland's arrow is oriented in a positive direction entering 2021 following the franchise's first playoff berth since 2002 and first postseason win since the 1994 season. Mayfield is well aware that last season means nothing to the new campaign, of course, and is saying all of the right things about how he and his team will approach 2021.

"We have to start fresh. We have to keep that foundation and build on those blocks we've already laid down," he said. "Nothing is going to be given. We have to go out and work for it. It's not just going to happen just because we're the same players, same system. We have to go out there and do our job."

There's a good reason for why this topic continues to pop up whenever Mayfield is in front of a microphone. After floating in the abyss of average-or-worse quarterback play for close to two decades, the Browns finally hit on a draft pick spent on a quarterback. That signal-caller was Mayfield, who impressed as a rookie, disappointed in his second season, then rebounded to help the Browns exorcise their postseason demons last year.

Cleveland has security issues when it comes to quarterbacks dating back to Bill Belichick's infamous decision to release local hero Bernie Kosar. Subjection to mediocre QBs for 19 years only further deepened their insecurities, but with Mayfield in place as the apparent franchise quarterback, fans and local media members see stability at the position for the first time since, well, last century.

They're eager to see the team respond with a long-term deal that would eliminate concerns about a future filled with instability that haunted the region enough for one fan to create a jersey with a running list of failed quarterbacks. Mayfield proved he wasn't Johnny Manziel, but what Browns fans don't want him to become is, well, another LeBron James.