Around the NFL

Baker Mayfield focused on winning over contract extension: 'Everything will happen how it should'

Published: Apr 26, 2021 at 05:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s star is rising, perhaps not high enough to pull even with UFOs, but enough to sell the Browns on a fifth-year option.

Before he hits that fifth year, Mayfield must first complete his fourth NFL season. After leading the Browns to 11 regular-season wins and the team's first postseason triumph since the 1994 season, Mayfield has learned that victories matter more than anything else for his future.

"If we win games, everything will happen how it should," Mayfield told reporters Monday. "That's my mentality and I truly do believe that."

Mayfield's Browns certainly did so in 2020, building up the legitimacy of a franchise that had only flirted with the thought before ultimately disappointing its fanbase prior to Mayfield's third campaign. His efforts, while not statistically incredible, were exactly what Cleveland needed to contend, score an upset playoff win and nearly take down the defending-champion Chiefs.

Two other quarterbacks in those same playoffs and also from the 2018 class -- Buffalo's ﻿Josh Allen﻿ and Baltimore's ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ -- seem poised to receive extensions in the near future. Mayfield's road ahead isn't quite as certain, though as he said, if he can duplicate 2020 this fall, he'll likely be discussing a new deal with the Browns a year from now.

In the meantime, the club picking up his fifth-year option last week simply offers both sides security going into 2022.

"I hope the best for them. Whatever happens, happens," Mayfield said of his situation in comparison to Allen and Jackson. "But it really is out of my control at this point. The fifth-year option just happened, so a long-term deal I think is a little bit on the backburner for me. I'm not worried about it. I want to go out and win games, and I think everything happens for a reason. So we'll see what happens."

As for security of intergalactic nature, Mayfield is less certain. He tweeted in March he believed he and his wife, Emily, had spotted a UFO while driving late at night in Texas. Asked about it Monday, the signal-caller recounted his moment in which he thinks he might have received a signal from an otherworldly being.

"I'm a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch. It's real. I saw it," Mayfield said. "I'm glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures. Now everybody doesn't think I'm as crazy. I believe.

... "We were driving home from dinner. I don't know what day it was, but just driving home and had the music going and it was one of those things. She was looking down at her phone, riding in the passenger seat. Night time, so when you're looking at your phone screen, everything is dark around your phone (but) that light, but it was bright enough to where it caught her attention too. We kind of just looked at each other. Did you just see that? Yeah. Other people in that area confirmed, too."

What Mayfield saw sounds like an appearance of a meteor (or shooting star), which typically streaks across the sky at varying angles and shines a bright light as it is heated in Earth's upper atmosphere. Or maybe it was a UFO. The world may never know, but the Browns are certain they have their quarterback for at least the next two seasons.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Draft Week-palooza Day 1 

A room filled with some heroes – Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, starting with Sessler's elation over a pick at the draft 9 years ago
news

Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is 'our guy,' will 'be our quarterback for the foreseeable future'

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst discussed Aaron Rodgers' existing contract and where he fits into Green Bay's plans on Monday, doubling down on the team's conviction in continuing the Rodgers era.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Monday's news and notes

Having fallen a win shy of the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admits it's always "tempting" to trade up to grab a difference maker. Titans GM Jon Robinson's eyeing draft talent that he can plug-and-play right away.
news

John Lynch will 'always defer' to Kyle Shanahan on QBs; 49ers vow to make 'great decision' at No. 3

49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan tried to clarify their position ahead of Round 1 and cool down heated discussion and argument amongst fans regarding the No. 3 pick.
news

Roundup: Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option on DT Vita Vea

The Buccaneers have made another transaction involving one of last season's starters. Plus, other news Around the NFL is monitoring on Monday.
news

Former Steelers OL Marcus Gilbert announces retirement from NFL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle ﻿Marcus Gilbert﻿ is officially calling in an end to his NFL career.
news

Kevin Colbert: Steelers prefer draft prospects who didn't opt out of 2020 season

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert spoke with reporters Monday, just three days before the opening round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he reiterated a stance he and Pittsburgh's front office had taken nearly a year ago.
news

49ers reveal 75th anniversary logo to be worn during draft, in season

The 49ers are celebrating their diamond anniversary in style. The team is commemorating 75 years of existence with a logo and patch that will be featured on 2021 draft jerseys, in-season uniforms, and game balls and coins for home games.
news

New Chiefs LT Orlando Brown: 'I want to be here for a long time'

Heading into the final year of his contract, Orlando Brown is out to prove he's worth what K.C. gave up to acquire him from the Ravens and, eventually, worthy of a long-term contract with the Chiefs.
news

Longtime Cowboys LB Sean Lee retiring after 11-year career

﻿Sean Lee﻿ is hanging up his Cowboy boots. The longtime Dallas linebacker confirmed in a letter he is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL, all spent with the Cowboys.
news

Patriots making calls about trading into top 10, eyeing OSU QB Justin Fields

Several teams have been making calls about getting into the top 10 of the NFL draft, including the Patriots, who could have their eyes on Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he begins to slide.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW