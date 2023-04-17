Around the NFL

Brandon Staley unsure if Chargers QB Justin Herbert (shoulder) will be ready for OTAs: It's 'up in the air'

Published: Apr 17, 2023
Eric Edholm

Justin Herbert's surgically repaired shoulder is healing well, the Los Angeles Chargers say, but there were no concrete updates on when he might return to action.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Herbert was in attendance for the start of Phase 1 of the offseason program and that he was "progressing well" following surgery Herbert underwent on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in late January.

The team said at the time that Herbert was expected to be cleared at some point during the team's organized team activities this offseason, but Staley was not ready to say when his quarterback would be given the green light to work on the field, saying it was still "up in the air" whether he'd participate.

"We're going to listen to the doctors, and I know he's making progress," Staley said, "and, again, we'll have those updates as we get closer to practice time."

It's not exactly clear when Herbert injured his shoulder. He was listed on the Week 18 injury report with a shoulder but practiced that entire week and played fully against the Denver Broncos. Prior to the Chargers' meltdown playoff loss at Jacksonville, Herbert was not listed on the team's injury report.

And given the fact that Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier on Monday, Staley was also asked about any updates on Herbert's contract status.

"No updates," Staley said. "We're going to keep those negotiations private. And looking forward to just getting started with Phase 1."

Hurts became the first quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft class to sign a long-term extension. Also eligible are Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Herbert. Typically, quarterback values only go up when it comes to high-end salaries, so it will be fascinating to see which QB domino next falls.

Hurts' total guarantees of $179.304 million are the second-most in NFL history, trailing only Deshaun Watson's five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal with the Browns. And the total cash in Hurts' new contract is exceeded only in NFL history by Patrick Mahomes the 10-year, $450 million extension he signed with the Chiefs back in 2020.

