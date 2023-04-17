Brandon Staley unsure if Chargers QB Justin Herbert (shoulder) will be ready for OTAs: It's 'up in the air'

Justin Herbert's surgically repaired shoulder is healing well, the Los Angeles Chargers say, but there were no concrete updates on when he might return to action.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Herbert was in attendance for the start of Phase 1 of the offseason program and that he was "progressing well" following surgery Herbert underwent on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in late January.

The team said at the time that Herbert was expected to be cleared at some point during the team's organized team activities this offseason, but Staley was not ready to say when his quarterback would be given the green light to work on the field, saying it was still "up in the air" whether he'd participate.