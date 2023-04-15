Patriots LB Matthew Judon, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook team up to win 'The Catch' fishing competition

During the throes of an NFL season, Matthew Judon is trying to catch quarterbacks while Dalvin Cook is angling toward end zones.
On Saturday, the New England Patriots' star pass rusher and the Minnesota Vikings' primary ball-carrier teamed up to win the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament, competing against several more NFL all-stars. The event took place on the coastal waters of Miami Beach and was broadcast on CBS.
Along with captain and angler Taylor Sanford, Judon and Cook comprised "Team Gypsea" and the trio never relinquished the initial lead they established after catching a sailfish early on in the two-hour competition.
Under the SFC's billfish catch-and-release scoring system, which distributes points based on species, Team Gypsea caught a wide array, including red snapper, black fin tuna, a giant amberfish and the sailfish.
"This ain't easy," Judon remarked on the broadcast after reeling in the sailfish and amberfish.
Cook hauled in a few red snappers and the black fin tuna, which was a catch that further exemplified the Vikings RB's great progress following offseason shoulder surgery.
"Team Gypsea" collected a grand total of 425 points to win the exhibition.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones comprised "Team Quantified," placing second with 300 points.
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II were "Team Rising Sons" and finished third with 75 points.
Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown -- "Team Polarizer" -- had 50 points, finishing fourth.
SFC's "The Catch" raised money for the Coast Guard Foundation -- the premier non-profit organization that supports active U.S. Coast Guard members, veterans and their families through investments that support families, bolster unit morale and honor the Coast Guard's national mission.