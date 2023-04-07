Around the NFL

Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day using postseason collapse as motivating factor: 'We have another shot'

Published: Apr 07, 2023 at 10:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered one of the worst postseason losses in memory, allowing a 27-0 first-half lead to slip away in a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day likened the loss to the one he experienced with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 postseason.

Related Links

"It stings," Joseph-Day said of the Chargers' loss. "I always try to use it as motivation. I look at it in this perspective -- In 2020, when we (the Rams) had the number one defense with (then-Rams defensive coordinator) Brandon Staley, we lost in kind of that tough fashion to Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau.

"So, I kind of look at it like that, you know? We got our taste of playoffs. We all got to experience it. The team was young. And also it was so new. It's one thing when you have the team but really good players. But it's also another thing putting it all together. I think that experience, we've got to put it all together, and we have another shot like 2020."

The Rams lost 32-18 to the Packers in a listless affair back in 2020, which prompted L.A. to make a massive trade for Matthew Stafford, which helped propel the Rams to a Super Bowl.

The Chargers didn't make such a paradigm-shifting move this offseason following their postseason collapse, with Justin Herbert already entrenched as a franchise quarterback. But instead of moving on from veterans like Keenan Allen and Khalil Mack, Los Angeles is running things back with a similar cast of players who helped propel them to the postseason.

Joseph-Day hopes the Chargers find similar success experienced by the Rams in 2021, when he ended the season hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

Related Content

news

Titans, DT Jeffery Simmons agree to terms on blockbuster four-year, $94 million contract extension

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on a four-year, $94 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray doing high bar squats 13 weeks after ACL surgery

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is showing progress through rehab after suffering a late-season ACL tear late in the 2022 season. Murray posted a video to Instagram of doing weighted squats on his surgically repaired knee.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

WR Brandin Cooks on helping Texans win Week 18: 'You never suit up to lose'

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks spoke on helping the Texans secure the No. 2 overall pick instead of the No. 1 spot in Houston's Week 18 win over the Colts, saying that players never suit up to lose.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke keeps fan-gifted clown figurine on desk: 'It's to prove them wrong'

After a resurgent season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, general manager Trent Baalke likes to keep a fan-gifted clown figurine nearby to remind him of his purpose and keep proving them wrong.

news

Newly signed Buccaneers safety Ryan Neal ready to prove he's 'a legit starter'

Ryan Neal had a breakout season with the Seahawks in 2022, but now that Seattle has moved on from the safety Neal is ready to prove his production wasn't a fluke, and he can be a "legit starter" with the Buccaneers.

news

Jets signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle to one-year deal

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, per a source informed of the pact.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers to make color correction, but not changing uniforms

The Panthers will be making a color correction to the shade of blue worn on their uniforms in 2023, the team announced Thursday.

news

Buccaneers sign ex-Seahawks safety Ryan Neal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal to a one-year deal.

news

Cam Newton provides list of QBs he's willing to play behind: 'I never said I didn't want to be a backup'

Cam Newton recently threw passes at Auburn's pro day in an attempt to get on teams' radars. He took another step Wednesday night on his YouTube channel, attempting to dispel the "false narrative" that he wouldn't be comfortable in a backup role.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE