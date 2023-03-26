Brandon Staley confident in Chargers' 2023 rebound: 'I think what we'll discover is we have what it takes'

Asked if he was willing to revisit the loss in the season ahead rather than turning the page and shutting the book, Staley was emphatic in his approach.

"We definitely will," he said. "We definitely will revisit it. The way the NFL ends, we didn't get to spend enough time. The NFL ends, and it's over. Two days later, everybody's gone. Every year's different, but through two years, there's been enough people that have been with us that have invested a ton, where we do need to go revisit. We have to go look at exactly what happened. And I think what we'll discover is we have what it takes. And sometimes those toughest moments in sports, those are the ones that really drive you, and I'm expecting that to happen with our group."

Staley's confidence in his squad to learn from their failure rather than be haunted or defined by it is rooted in the caliber of Los Angeles' core.

Rather than feeling the need to take massive swings in free agency as they did in 2022 by signing cornerback J.C. Jackson or trading for linebacker Khalil Mack, the Chargers took a measured approach to keeping their own and adding affordable veteran pieces like Eric Kendricks.

"It's been a different offseason for sure," Staley said. "We have a lot of confidence in our team, and I think what we were able to do in the free agency period is be tactical in terms of the people that we were able to re-sign on our own team. Which is our biggest priority, getting Trey Pipkins back at right tackle, re-signing our punter (J.K. Scott), which was a big thing for us because he's such a weapon. And then you're able to get a key acquisition like an Eric Kendricks. But we feel good about our football team."