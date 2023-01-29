Around the NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert undergoes surgery on left shoulder

Published: Jan 29, 2023 at 02:46 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Justin Herbert's offseason is going to include some rehabilitation.

The Chargers quarterback underwent surgery on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder Wednesday, Jan. 25, the team announced Sunday. He is expected to be cleared for participation in the offseason program in the spring, which won't begin until April.

Herbert was named an alternate for the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, but he will not participate as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Sunday's news comes as a bit of a surprise, considering Herbert didn't land on the injury report prior to Los Angeles' playoff game against Jacksonville. He was listed with a shoulder issue during the lead up to Week 17, but was a full participant in practice during the week and started in that game, a 31-28 loss to Denver.

Herbert posted another strong season in 2022, completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards, the second most passing yards in the NFL behind only Patrick Mahomes. His 25-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio wasn't quite as prolific as his first two NFL seasons, but he also was forced to play a significant portion of the season without either Keenan Allen and/or Mike Williams.

Herbert led the Chargers to a strong finish to the regular season, earning Los Angeles a playoff berth for the first time in his career. The Chargers took a 27-0 lead in their Super Wild Card Weekend showdown with the Jaguars before melting down over the final two quarters, suffering a heartbreaking 31-30 loss to Jacksonville.

