NFL players react to Philadelphia Eagles trading Carson Wentz to Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz is headed to Indianapolis, Jalen Hurts is likely starting in Philadelphia, and the NFL world can't get enough.
The Eagles agreed Thursday to trade Wentz to the Colts in exchange for two draft picks -- a third-rounder in 2021 and a second-rounder in 2022 that could turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays more than 75% of his snaps in 2021, or more than 70% and the Colts reach the postseason.
Colts players, former teammates of Wentz with the Eagles and others took to the internet to offer their thoughts on Thursday's big trade.