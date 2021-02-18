NFL players react to Philadelphia Eagles trading Carson Wentz to Indianapolis Colts

﻿ Carson Wentz ﻿ is headed to Indianapolis, ﻿ Jalen Hurts ﻿ is likely starting in Philadelphia, and the NFL world can't get enough.

The Eagles agreed Thursday to trade Wentz to the Colts in exchange for two draft picks -- a third-rounder in 2021 and a second-rounder in 2022 that could turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays more than 75% of his snaps in 2021, or more than 70% and the Colts reach the postseason.