State of the 2023 Carolina Panthers: Frank Reich and Bryce Young guide franchise into new era

... provide enough weapons for Bryce Young? You know, if Young had landed in Carolina last season, he'd have joined a team with Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore. But hey, Miles Sanders and Adam Thielen are just as good. Well, maybe not. It's funny, considering the Bears made a move for Moore because they wanted to make sure they had as much talent for their young quarterback (Justin Fields) as possible. That said, this crew for Young isn't bad. The team added speedy wideout DJ Chark Jr. to the mix to pair with Thielen. And watch Thielen have like 30 receptions this year, but 10 touchdowns. Terrace Marshall Jr. could still break out -- apparently, he looked great in OTAs. The team spent a second-round pick on Jonathan Mingo and signed tight end Hayden Hurst. Add in Miles Sanders at running back, and this is a pretty good group. I like it, at least. OK, not to be nitpicky, but about the only thing missing is a D.J. Moore type of receiver. Those are hard to find, though. And you'd never give one up if you had it.