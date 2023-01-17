Offensive Player Rankings: Offensive All-Rookie Team for the 2022 NFL season

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 262 overall





This spot came down to the first and last quarterbacks selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ultimately, Purdy got the nod, despite Kenny Pickett (pick No. 20 overall) taking on a tougher task in Pittsburgh. Mr. Irrelevant did exactly what was asked of him when he took over for Jimmy Garoppolo, closing out the regular season with six straight wins, the NFC West crown and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. In the six regular-season games in which he played more than 80 percent of the offensive snaps, Purdy completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 1,308 yards, 13 passing touchdowns (against just three interceptions) and a 112.0 passer rating. And while it didn't factor into his placement here, I have to praise him for his playoff debut, in which he logged 332 passing yards and four scores (three passing) against zero picks. What Purdy lacks in arm talent, he makes up for in composure and decision-making -- traits any team values in their quarterback, especially in the playoffs.