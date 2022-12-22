Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2022 NFL season: Jets, Seahawks shine bright

The Jets have emerged as playoff contenders behind an impressive rookie class that has made immediate contributions to the squad. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Round 1, No. 4 overall) is playing like an All-Pro on the island as a lockdown corner with elite instincts, awareness and cover skills. Despite his inexperience, Gardner has already played his way into the conversation around the NFL's No.1 corner; heading into Week 16, he led the league in passes defensed (16) and has two picks. Little wonder that he earned a Pro Bowl nod.





Garrett Wilson (Round 1, No. 10) is also making noise as a receiver with a five-star game. He's an explosive No.1 receiver with the speed and route-running skills to overwhelm defenders on the perimeter. Although the Jets' inconsistent quarterback play has impacted Wilson's numbers, he still remains on track to be the first player in franchise history to top 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season Wilson could emerge as a top-five receiver by the end of next season.





Breece Hall (Round 2, No. 36) looks like a keeper as an RB1. Until a knee injury ended his season in Week 7, the Iowa State product looked like a shoo-in to claim the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, flashing electric skills as a runner-receiver out of the backfield.





With the Jets getting solid contributions from Jermaine Johnson (Round 1, No. 26) and Michael Clemons (Round 4, No. 117) as key role players, as well as undrafted free agent running back Bam Knight, Gang Green deserves the blue ribbon for the rookie class performance.