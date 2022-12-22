Around the NFL

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

Published: Dec 21, 2022 at 08:00 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The NFL announced Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights flag football.

Six NFL teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas, where the flag football game will be played Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, led by the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, who boast eight Pro Bowlers (and six starters): wide receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon Dickerson, quarterback Jalen Hurts, tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, pass rusher Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay.

The Dallas Cowboys (seven), Kansas City Chiefs (seven), Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five) are the other teams to have at least five Pro Bowlers.

On Monday, two Pro Bowl players were revealed, including Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who, despite his recent absence due to injury, earned his ninth straight Pro Bowl bid.

Wednesday's roster reveal is full of fun milestones. The Kelce brothers (Travis and Jason) each made the Pro Bowl in the same season yet again, a record fifth time for a pair of brothers. Their 14 combined Pro Bowls now trail only Peyton and Eli Manning and Bruce and Clay Matthews (18) for most by brothers in NFL history.

Below are this year's NFC Pro Bowlers:

2023 NFC Pro Bowl Games roster by position

Offense

*Denotes starter

Quarterback (3)

Running back (3)

Fullback (1)

Wide receiver (4)

Tight end (2)

Offensive tackle (3)

Offensive guard (3)

Center (2)

Defense

*Denotes starter

Defensive end (3)

Interior linemen (3)

Outside linebacker (3)

Inside/middle linebacker (2)

Cornerback (4)

Free safety (1)

Strong safety (2)

Special teams

*Denotes starter

Long snapper (1)

Punter (1)

Placekicker (1)

Return specialist (1)

Special teamer (1)

The NFL is headed back to Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Tickets on sale now.

Related Content

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.

news

Week 16 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 16 of the 2022 season.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, current players remember Franco Harris: 'We lost a great one'

As tributes pour in from teammates and opponents of the past in the wake of Franco Harris' death at the age of 72, current Steelers have also taken time to reflect on the legendary Pittsburgh running back.

news

Cardinals rule out QB Colt McCoy (concussion) for Week 16; Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers

Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Christmas night against the Buccaneers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that quarterback Colt McCoy is officially ruled out for Sunday's game and remains in concussion protocol.

news

Terry Bradshaw remembers longtime teammate, Steelers great Franco Harris: 'Such a humble giant'

Terry Bradshaw, was among the many left to process the news of the passing of Franco Harris that stunned the football world in Pittsburgh and well beyond.

news

Colts bench Matt Ryan, name Nick Foles starting QB for Monday's game vs. Chargers

The Colts will start quarterback Nick Foles against the Chargers on "Monday Night Football," head coach Jeff Saturday announced on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Steelers legend Franco Harris

The NFL community was shocked and saddened Wednesday by the death of Hall of Fame running back and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris at the age of 72.

news

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wary of resting healthy players ahead of postseason

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the NFC West title last week and are likely locked into the No. 2 or 3 seed in the conference, but coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't plan on resting his starters multiple games down the stretch.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Bills QB Josh Allen highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Minnesota signal-caller Kirk Cousins had huge outings on Saturday that translated to Players of the Week honors on Wednesday.

news

Bills bracing for another bad-weather game as potential bomb cyclone set to hit Chicago

Bad weather seems to be following the Bills around in 2022. A snowstorm in Week 11 forced them to play a home game in Detroit, and now Buffalo could be playing in a bomb cyclone against the Bears.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE