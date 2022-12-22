2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

The NFL announced Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights flag football.
Six NFL teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas, where the flag football game will be played Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, led by the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, who boast eight Pro Bowlers (and six starters): wide receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon Dickerson, quarterback Jalen Hurts, tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, pass rusher Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay.
The Dallas Cowboys (seven), Kansas City Chiefs (seven), Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five) are the other teams to have at least five Pro Bowlers.
On Monday, two Pro Bowl players were revealed, including Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who, despite his recent absence due to injury, earned his ninth straight Pro Bowl bid.
Wednesday's roster reveal is full of fun milestones. The Kelce brothers (Travis and Jason) each made the Pro Bowl in the same season yet again, a record fifth time for a pair of brothers. Their 14 combined Pro Bowls now trail only Peyton and Eli Manning and Bruce and Clay Matthews (18) for most by brothers in NFL history.
Below are this year's NFC Pro Bowlers:
2023 NFC Pro Bowl Games roster by position
Offense
*Denotes starter
Quarterback (3)
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
- Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Running back (3)
- Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*
- Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
- Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Fullback (1)
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
Wide receiver (4)
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Tight end (2)
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
- T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Offensive tackle (3)
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive guard (3)
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Center (2)
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defense
*Denotes starter
Defensive end (3)
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
- Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*
- Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Interior linemen (3)
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
- Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Outside linebacker (3)
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
- Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*
- Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside/middle linebacker (2)
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
- Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Cornerback (4)
- Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*
- Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
- Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Free safety (1)
- Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*
Strong safety (2)
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
- Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Special teams
*Denotes starter
Long snapper (1)
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*
Punter (1)
- Tress Way, Washington Commanders*
Placekicker (1)
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*
Return specialist (1)
- KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*
Special teamer (1)
- Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*