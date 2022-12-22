2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa among players left out

The Ravens' offense has underperformed all year, scoring the fewest points per game (21.7) since Lamar Jackson became the team's starter in 2019. That unit has looked even worse without Jackson over the past three weeks, scoring just 29 total points since Jackson's first-quarter exit against Denver.





But don't blame Linderbaum for the offense's struggles; the rookie has been playing excellent ball, especially of late.





Turn on the Buccaneers tape from Week 8 for an example of what we're talking about. The first-rounder takes LB Devin White on about a 7-yard ride on one play. Looking for something more recent? Check out the Pittsburgh game from two weeks ago, when the Steelers moved Cam Heyward over center quite a bit. Linderbaum more than held his own against the three-time All-Pro.





“I think they felt like they were going to test Tyler, and Tyler came through,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the day after Baltimore's 16-14 win over their rivals. "(He) had some really phenomenal blocks (and) just continues to improve all the time. So, (I’m) really happy we have him.”